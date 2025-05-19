Six Rahway High School football players sign college contracts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Six Rahway High School seniors signed college contracts on Wednesday, May 7, in the library of the high school. Head coach Brian Russo called the gathering the largest number of Rahway football players signing contracts in a single year that he could recall.

In addition to the six seniors, the event was attended by family members, other members of the football team, Russo and assistant coach Michael Kuchar.

Both Russo and Kuchar offered a few words of inspiration and support, expressing their pride in and appreciation for the six seniors.

The Rahway seniors, with the positions they play and the colleges they will attend, are:

• Donea Fish – defensive line, Eastern University

• Daniel Davidson – offensive line, Eastern University

• Imir Bearfield – offensive line, Eastern University

• Kevin Taylor – defensive line, Pace University

• Malachi Lowe – offensive line, Kean University

• Anthony Lopez – kicker, Kean University

Kevin Taylor, headed to Pace University next year, said, “I’m really excited for this next chapter in life, and I’m super motivated to represent Rahway.”

Anthony Lopez, Rahway’s star kicker, on his way to Kean University in the fall, added, “Two great kickers came before me. I’m honored to keep the kicking tradition going and it will continue.”

Congratulations to the six seniors, their families, coaches and the entire Rahway High School football team.

Article by David Brighouse.

Photos Courtesy of David Brighouse