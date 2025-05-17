Second-grade students complete Women’s History Month projects

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Second-grade students at Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School completed projects in honor of Women’s History Month, which is celebrated every March. Each student selected a woman who has impacted our world in a positive way. Choices included Serena Williams, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amelia Earhart, among many others. Students read biographies on the figure and then illustrated what they learned on a pizza box.

Teacher Megan Luccarelli said, “All of the students did a fantastic job on their projects! It was inspiring to see their hard work come together so beautifully. It’s clear they learned a great deal about the women they researched, and they rightfully seemed very proud of what they accomplished.”

Teacher Megan Barbosa said, “They had such a great time engaging in this project and were super excited to present these at our spring event and other second-grade classes!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski