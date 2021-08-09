Roselle students enjoy summer through Title I activities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Title I students ended the Roselle Public Schools summer program with fun-filled activities, including a backpack giveaway and their very own Olympic Games.

Each student received a free Roselle Public Schools backpack and three books of their choosing on Wednesday, July 28. The books were donated by Book Smiles, a volunteer community literacy initiative, and backpacks were courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety Summer Expansion Grant.

“Students were thrilled to select their books and receive their backpacks,” said Title I supervisor Bill Jones. “Thanks to this generous donation, the students will be able to keep up on their reading before returning in September.”

Third-grader Marvin Labady had the honor of carrying the ceremonial torch to mark the start of the Title I Olympic Games on Thursday, July 29.

The Roselle “Olympians” enjoyed coloring contests, an obstacle course and penning letters to mail to athletes competing in Tokyo. Students chose a summer sport they like and wrote words of encouragement to the athletes, letting them know that they have some young fans in Roselle.

Once each student participated in every activity, they received a gold medal and an ice pop.

“This summer’s program helped to remediate literacy and math skills that students may not have mastered during remote instruction,” said Jones.

Hosted at Washington Elementary School for the month of July, the Title I summer program — for students in kindergarten, first and second grades — provided each student with in-person extra help in language arts and math; opportunities to engage in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics; and physical education and social-emotional development activities.

“Title I is a great example of our programs, as it blends learning with physical education activities, arts-and-crafts projects and STEAM lab exercises,” said Superintendent Nathan L. Fisher. “The Summer Olympics was the perfect way for our students to cap off the summer.”

Breakfast and lunch were provided at no cost to each student.

Title I is one of several summer programs offered by the Roselle Public Schools. To learn more, visit www.roselleschools.org.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier