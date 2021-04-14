Roselle Park hosts drive-up mask giveaway

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — On Saturday, March 27, Mayor Joe Signorello and the Borough Council hosted a drive-up mask giveaway at the Youth Baseball Complex. More than 400 cars dropped by, and approximately 2,500 free masks were distributed to Roselle Park residents.

Earlier this month, the borough of Roselle Park acquired nearly 23,000 masks through a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services. Since acquiring the masks, the mayor and council have given free masks to every student and faculty member of the five area public schools and the hundreds of residents who attended the drive-up mask giveaway.

“Even though we were in masks and socially distanced, it was refreshing to see hundreds of Roselle Park residents, many I have not seen in more than a year, drive by to pick up free masks,” said Signorello. “If you need anything, help with a vaccine appointment, a COVID-19 test, or anything at all, please contact me anytime at mayorsig@rosellepark.net.”

The borough of Roselle Park has thousands of masks still available. If you would like a pack of free masks, contact the Casano Community Center at 908-245-0666.

“Thank you to the staff at Borough Hall for putting together the drive-through event this past weekend and for aggressively pursuing grants to directly benefit our residents,” said Council President Joe Petrosky. “Although things are getting better, this pandemic is not over yet. We all must continue to mask up.”

Photos Courtesy of Matthew Anderson