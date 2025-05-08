Roosevelt Elementary School celebrates smashing fundraising goal with silly string extravaganza

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School has announced the resounding success of its recent Booster Fundraiser. Thanks to the incredible generosity and enthusiasm of Roosevelt families, the school surpassed its fundraising goal, resulting in a hilarious and memorable celebration.

The school community rallied together, participating in a variety of exciting activities and challenges during the fundraiser. Their collective efforts not only exceeded the financial target but also fostered a strong sense of unity and school spirit.

As promised, to commemorate this remarkable achievement, Principal Leslie Septor and Vice Principal Maria Hennessy bravely faced the consequences: a full-blown silly string attack! Students gleefully participated in the fun-filled event, creating a moment of pure joy and laughter.

“We are absolutely blown away by the overwhelming support from our Roosevelt families,” said Septor. “Their dedication to our school is truly inspiring. The silly string celebration was a perfect way to show our appreciation and create a lasting memory for our students.”

Hennessy added, “Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces made every strand of silly string worth it! This fundraiser will directly benefit our students through the school’s PBIS (Positive Behaviors in Schools) program.”

The successful fundraiser will enable Roosevelt Elementary School to continue providing a high-quality educational experience for its students and further enrich the school community.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla