Remembering Officer Robert Hand – 50 years later

CRANFORD, NJ — It has been 50 years since the death of the only Cranford police officer to lose his life in the line of duty. Patrolman Robert F. Hand sacrificed his life protecting and serving the citizens of Cranford on Feb. 11, 1975, following a motor vehicle pursuit. To commemorate his sacrifice, members of the department wore mourning bands over their badges starting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, through Wednesday, Feb. 12. These bands, along with the yearly Memorial Day service, will ensure his sacrifice is not lost on the new generation of officers.

Below is a short biography and summary of the events leading to his sacrifice. Lt. Stephen Wilde put together this summary:

On Feb. 11, 1975, at about 8:45 p.m., Patrolman Robert F. Hand, a 19-year veteran with the Cranford Police Department, attempted to stop a vehicle driven by David Van Pelt, an 18-year-old resident of Clark. The one-mile car chase started on Walnut Avenue and continued south on to Broadway in Clark. From Broadway, the chase continued to Schindler Road, from which the suspect’s car turned right and proceeded west on Westfield Avenue in the direction of Clark Police Headquarters. At the intersection of Westfield and Branch avenues in Clark, Hand swerved to avoid a vehicle coming into his path, causing the police car to leave the roadway and crash into the D&B Glass and Mirror storefront at the southwest corner. The suspect continued through Clark, returned to Westfield Avenue and was heading into Rahway, where Rahway police had set up a road block. He stopped and was arrested by Clark and Rahway police officers.

According to Van Pelt’s statement, he panicked and led the officer on a chase into Clark. Witnesses stated that Van Pelt’s vehicle drove recklessly, forcing cars out of his way, constituting a hazard that Hand was required to subdue. Van Pelt was later charged with causing death by auto, reckless driving and eluding a police officer. He was released on $10,000 bail.

As a result of the crash, Hand suffered contusions of the lungs and was taken to Rahway Hospital, where he died at approximately 10:30 p.m. at the age of 45. More than 700 police officers and almost 140 police cars made a final tribute to Hand by participating in a procession from Dooley Funeral Home on North Avenue to St. Michael’s Church on Alden Street, where a funeral mass with full police honors took place. The procession, more than a mile long, then went past police headquarters and proceeded to the burial at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Kenilworth.

The Rev. Joseph Derbyshire, Cranford police chaplain and former assistant pastor at St. Michael’s, was the celebrant of the mass. Msgr. John Davis, pastor of St. Michael’s, gave the eulogy and the Rev. John Oates assisted in the service. Police Chief Matthew Haney presented the flag from the casket to Hand’s 17-year-old son, Brian. Hand’s other children were Margaret, Timothy and Mary.

The police pallbearers were Lts. Myron Cymbaluk and Henry Polidoro, Sgts. Gerard Haney and John Korsch, and Patrolmen John Herzer and Robert Nylen.

Fourteen members of the Cranford Police Auxiliary handled traffic control during the funeral and police officers from Garwood, Roselle Park and Clark were on duty for calls in Cranford.

Patrolman Robert “Bobby” F. Hand was born in 1930 and was a native of Jersey City before moving to Cranford. He attended St. Benedict’s High School and in 1947 joined the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of corporal and serving in the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge in 1950. Hand was appointed to the Cranford Police Department on July 1, 1956, and was assigned to the Patrol Division. Hand received a number of commendations during his career. In August 1968, he was commended for breaking up a narcotics ring where 10 people were arrested. The Rahway Police Department commended him in March 1969 for his help in the arrest of a child molester and Army deserter.

During his time with the police department, Hand was affectionately nicknamed “The Senator” by fellow officers, because he couldn’t walk more than a few blocks without stopping to greet a dozen people. He always took the time to stop and say hello to people. Hand always put others needs before his own and was notorious for his willingness to help those in need.

Hand was a member of the local Elk’s Club and of VFW Post No. 335. He was also a very active member of the Policemen’s Benevolent Association, Local No. 52 and had been elected president the prior spring. He was instrumental in establishing the PBA collective bargaining unit, which then resulted in the first labor contract between policemen and the township. After his death, the PBA established the Robert F. Hand Memorial Brotherhood Award, which is given to the PBA member who best exemplifies the tradition of brotherhood for which Hand stood. The first recipient of the honor was Lt. Myron Cymbaluk in 1980.

On June 30, 2010, the portion of Springfield Avenue fronting police headquarters between North Union and North avenues was dedicated as Patrolman Robert F. Hand Plaza. Also in 2010, the Cranford PBA Local No. 52 announced a scholarship fund in Hand’s honor for Cranford residents looking to attend college. In 2015, the memorial stone that had been first placed near the police department front door entrance was moved to its new location near the police only entrance of the building under a Cherry Tree that was planted in his memory by the Cranford Garden Club during their 1975-1976 year.

Article Courtesy of Matthew Nazzaro

Photo Courtesy of Matthew Nazzaro, Cranford chief of police