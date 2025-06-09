Rahway High School hosts annual Olympics Day

RAHWAY, NJ — On Wednesday, May 28, Rahway High School hosted its annual Olympics Day, an exciting morning and afternoon of fun and fitness as the elementary and middle school students competed in a variety of activities and track events! This year’s winners were Roosevelt Elementary School in the elementary school division and the Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy in the Academy vs. 9th Grade competition.

Organized by members of the track team and their coaches, Olympics Day was supported by the Rahway Police Department, the Rahway Fire Department, representative of Rahway City Hall, including Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr., the high school’s Marine Corps JROTC program and a host of other volunteers from the Rahway Public Schools.

Of special note was the presence of a number of track team alumni, who formed a team to compete against Rahway Public School staff.

The alumni team came out on top and included coach Mahdi Sumter, Class of 2007; coach Daniel Johnson, Class of 2001; Jodi Alston, Class of 2018; and Ola Akande, Class of 2019.

The high school track team’s head coach, Leon Bunion, was thrilled to oversee and witness another successful Olympics Day.

“This event truly embodies what Rahway stands for: Community!” Bunion said. “It’s inspiring to see our school district and city come together to create such a memorable experience for our children – one they’ll carry with them and one day share with their own children and grandchildren. The spirit of friendly competition fostered pride in our schools, built camaraderie among students and provided a meaningful opportunity to engage with community leaders.”

Bunion thanked RHS staff, the physical education teachers and chaperones, district administrators, JROTC instructors and cadets, PTO volunteers, and the event’s generous sponsors: Rahway 7-Eleven, Rahway Honorary PBA Local No. 31, Il Forno a Legna, Rahway Propane, Tribeca Pediatrics, the Coffee Box, the Butch Kowal Foundation and the Rahway Track Booster Club.

Congratulations to all those participants and organizers on another successful Olympics Day.

And, of course, congratulations to this year’s winners: Roosevelt Elementary School and the Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy!

Article by David Brighouse.

Photo Courtesy of David Brighouse