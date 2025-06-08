Pride Month kickoff hosted at Chisholm Community Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The kickoff to Pride Month happened at Chisholm Community Center.

There was music, dancing, chalk art and information tables. Halo Roasters provided free refreshments. Attendees also received plenty of Pride buttons, stickers, bracelets and rainbow flags.

Athena, 17, who sings with the Jonathan Dayton High School All Stars, said, “The whole community is coming together.”

Talulah, 17, also a singer with the All Stars, said, “The rainbow merch is really cool.”

Carrie Greenberg, a volunteer at the event, said, “I’m happy that Springfield opens this up to all.”

Jaclene Santone, a teacher representing Jonathan Dayton High School GSA (Gay/Straight Alliance), said this is the first year teaching the club. “Growing up, I wish we had a safe haven,” said Santone. “I’ve been teaching (for) eight years. I’ve never seen a club like this in town. I came out at an early age. A good support system of friends and families – that’s what helps you move forward.”

Recreation Program Coordinator, Erica DuBois, took to the podium to address the crowd. “We acknowledge our diverse community,” she said. “We love everybody. That’s why we have our safe space. That’s why we raise our flag.”

Athena then sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Deputy Mayor Harris Laufer said, “This is my favorite event every year. Springfield – we take pride in a welcoming place. We welcome everybody. We are here for you. Celebrating Pride Month, it’s an opportunity to take action.”

Taye McQueen, an actress and singer known for roles on “One Life to Live” and “Dream Girls,” sang a few songs, including, “Follow Your Arrow,” by Kacey Musgraves. She ended with an acapella version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Union County Commissioner Rebecca L. Williams said, “Celebrating Pride Month is the opportunity to take action. Advance equal rights. There’s the family you’re born into and the family you make. I feel like I’m in a family situation with you all. Thank you, Union County.”

The Jonathan Dayton High School All Stars performed several songs, including a powerful rendition of “Don’t Stop Believing,” by Journey; and “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan.

Concluding the event, the Pride flag was raised, along with the American flag.

Summit Soundz DJ continued playing music, including “Strong Enough,” by Cher, as attendees continued socializing and dancing.

Others involved in the event included Elvira Chaush of NY Life, Union County Office of LGBTQ Affairs, township clerk Linda Donnelly; Chamber of Commerce Co-chairperson Mike Scalera; John Cook, police chief; Springfield Fire Department; Springfield First Aid Squad; Springfield Auxiliary Police; and Recreation Department staff.

Other volunteers included Cheryl Mollman, Andrea Rousso, Leah, Rousso and Drew Stern.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta