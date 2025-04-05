This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Downtown Cranford had a great turnout for its Downtown Cranford Pasta La Vista, Baby! on Saturday, March 29. Ticket holders had the opportunity to try pasta from 16 Downtown Cranford restaurants, everything from rigatoni to ramen, gnocchi to macaroni and cheese. Donations of pasta were also collected and donated to Cranford Family Care. Downtown Cranford thanked the community and business owners for their support of this event.

Photos Courtesy of Michelle Stavrou