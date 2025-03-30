Passport Card offers convenient alternative to Real ID ahead of May deadline

UNION COUNTY, NJ — With the Real ID deadline fast approaching, there is an alternative choice for those who want the convenience of an official ID. “One option,” Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi said, “is a United States Passport Card, which is a wallet-sized plastic ID that serves as proof of U.S. citizenship and identity, and is valid for 10 years.”

The Transportation Security Administration accepts a Passport Card for domestic flights in the United States, she added, although it is not valid for international air travel. The card is also valid for land and sea entry from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. Additionally, it grants access to federal buildings.

Starting Wednesday, May 7, a Real ID or another TSA-approved ID, such as a U.S. Passport or Passport Card, will be required for domestic flights. Standard driver’s licenses will no longer be accepted.

The cost for a Passport Card is $65 for adults and $50 for children younger than 16. For renewal of an adult card for an additional 10 years, the cost is $30. To apply, individuals must provide an original birth certificate or naturalization certificate, along with a driver’s license and a check. To print an application for a Passport Card or check the necessary items to bring, visit www.ucnj.org/county-clerk/passport-appointment-checklist.

Appointments are required and can be made at www.ucnj.org/county-clerk/online-appointment-system for service at the Union County Clerk’s offices in Elizabeth, 2 Broad St., or at the Colleen Frazer Building in Westfield.