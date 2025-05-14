NJ Transit has contingency plan for strike but can’t handle normal volume

UNION COUNTY, NJ — A contingency plan has been created for the possibility of a strike by NJ Transit train engineers though it is not a replacement for train service but a way to get essential workers to their jobs.

NJ Transit strongly encourages all those who can work from home to do so and limit traveling on the NJ Transit system to essential purposes only.

“We are going to focus on moving essential workers,” said NJ Transit President and Chief Executive Officer Kris Kolluri.

The cost of the contingency plan would be $4 million a day. Every station within the system will have a poster with a QR code that will lead to details about the plan.

This contingency plan includes adding limited capacity to existing New York commuter bus routes in close proximity to rail stations and contracting with private carriers to operate bus service from key regional Park & Ride locations during weekday peak periods.

In developing its contingency plan, NJ Transit focused available resources where demand is greatest—the more than 70,000 New York-bound customers, including customers who transfer from NJ Transit rail to PATH trains at Hoboken Terminal and Newark Penn Station.

NJ Transit estimates that it can only carry approximately 20% of current rail customers via other modes, as the capacity of the bus system cannot replace the railroad.

Regional Park & Ride Service

Park & Ride service will operate on a first- come, first-served basis beginning on Monday, May 19, from four regional Park & Ride lots, weekdays only, during AM peak period inbound and PM peak period outbound.

Hundreds of NJ Transit personnel will be deployed at these Park & Ride lots, as well as rail stations throughout the system, to assist customers:

• Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

• PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus)

• Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH Station

• Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station

No midday, late-night, weekend or reverse commute service will operate on these Park & Ride routes.

The Park & Ride locations were selected based on their size/parking capacity, access to regional highways, and geographical distribution.

There will also be added capacity, though it will be limited, on existing NJ Transit bus routes to/from NYC.

NJ Transit will enhance peak period service on existing New York bus routes in close proximity to rail stations. The routes are as follows:

• Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes

• North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes

• Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes

• Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus route

• Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes

• Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes

• Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

Other NJ Transit Services that should not be impacted by the strike include all NJ Transit bus routes, which operate on regular schedules. Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and River LINE service will operate regular weekday schedules.

Access Link service will operate normally, however customers should anticipate longer travel times as a result of anticipated increases in traffic, and additional passengers in vehicles.

All existing valid rail tickets and passes with an origin or destination of New York, Newark or Hoboken will be accepted for travel on all Park & Ride services, and will be accepted on NJ Transit buses and light rail lines.

