Newly renovated Union Public Library and Arts Center to host grand opening

UNION, NJ — The township of Union and the Library Board of Trustees have announced the official opening of the newly renovated Union Public Library and Arts Center, 1980 Morris Ave. The grand opening weekend celebration will begin on Friday, June 6, and continue until Sunday, June 8.

“We are excited to open the doors to the newly improved Union Public Library Building,” said Mayor James Bowser. “This grand opening celebration represents more than just a building – it’s a testament to what we can achieve when our community comes together. The Union Public Library and Arts Center will be a beacon of learning, creativity and connection for generations to come.”

Here is the timeline of events for the three-day celebration:

Saturday, June 7, from noon to 4 p.m.

Lego – Battle Bot Jousters, from noon to 1 p.m., main floor – Join during the grand opening for a wonderful demonstration and display hosted by two LEGO Masters, “Brothers who Brick,” Corey and Travis. They were on the TV show “LEGO Masters.” Come see what a LEGO Master can do.

My Fairytale Party Performance and Games, from noon to 2 p.m., main floor – Check in during this celebration to enjoy musical performances and drop-in activities from My Fairytale Party. A group of performers will be coming to bring their own brand of magic to the library’s grand opening.

Friends Book Sale, from noon to 3 p.m., main floor – The Friends of the Union Public Library will be hosting an attended book sale. Meet with members of the Friends at this celebration while you shop through some of their used books.

Origami Drop-In with Joy, from 2 to 4 p.m., second floor – Join Joy during the two-day grand opening celebration for a drop-in origami project featuring several different origami projects and you would even be able to decorate your finished piece. Joy can instruct you through the project of your choice, all materials provided.

UPL Zine Zone, from noon to 4 p.m., second floor – Stop by the Zine Zone during the grand opening and design your very own page for the very first Zine from the Union Public Library. Use unique and personal techniques such as collage, coloring or quotes to design a small page, which will be combined to create a memorable piece of art that can then be digitized and shared.

Sunday, June 8, from noon to 4 p.m.

Music & Movement with Boogie Woogie Babies, from 1 to 2 p.m., main floor – Check in with Tiffany from Boogie Woogie Babies for a wonderful movement and music program for babies, toddlers and their big person. This program uses music and dancing to help develop fine motor skills.

Additionally, the township of Union Pride Flag Raising and Celebration will take place on Sunday, June 8. The flag-raising ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. in front of Town Hall, 1976 Morris Ave., followed by performances in the DMK Black Box Theatre from 4 to 6 p.m.

More information and event updates will be posted on uniontownship.com, uplnj.org, and on social media, @twpunionnj and @unionpubliclibrarynj.