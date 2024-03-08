Michael Capko is named general 2024 chairperson

UNION, NJ — Michael Capko was born in Elizabeth to Harry Capko and Laura Masterson, and grew up in Roselle Park. His Irish roots trace back on his father’s side to Ballybay in County Monaghan.

Michael attended elementary school in Roselle Park and graduated from Roselle Park High School in 2003. He received his bachelor’s degree in business management from Kean University in 2011.

With a drive to help others, Capko has focused his professional career on working in community-based organizations in Union and Ocean Counties. He is currently a senior manager at RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery. In this role, he leads a team of public health professionals working toward eliminating health disparities, reducing substance use and advocating for recovery support services.

Capko became involved in the parade as a member of the adjutant staff in 2007 with his father, Harry. His father went on to serve as adjutant in 2013 and general chairperson in 2017. He is also a member of the Irish American Society of Union.

Capko carries on a long-standing tradition of the Capko family’s involvement in the local Irish community, dating back to his grandfather proudly representing his Irish heritage in the Newark Parade as far back as the 1960s.

He currently resides in Cranford with his girlfriend, Meaghan, and their cats, Nico and Lacey. Capko is a proud New Jersey Devils season ticket holder. In his spare time outside of attending Devils games, he enjoys going to concerts and being down the shore on his father’s boat.

