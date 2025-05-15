May is flowering into great programs at Vauxhall Branch Library

UNION, NJ — Everyone is recommended to sign up for the Vauxhall Branch of the Union Public Library at uplnj.org/newsletter/ to keep up with new programs, services and updates about the library. Registration is required for all events.

The Main Interim Library on Stuyvesant will be closed while the entire library is moved to the new building. All information and updates can be found at https://uplnj.org/move/.

Off the Shelf Book Club, on Thursday, May 15, at 6 p.m. – This month, the club will be reading “The Tiger’s Wife,” by Téa Obreht. Download it on Libby or Hoopla today with your library card.

DJ Cool V: The Life of the Juice Crew DJ, on Saturday, May 17, at 1 p.m. – Join as Elizabeth native and Juice Crew DJ, DJ Cool V, discusses his life on being a DJ and reads excerpts from his new book.

Vauxhall Negro League Baseball Club, on Monday, May 19, at 6 p.m. – Are you a baseball fan and love history? Perhaps you are a fan of Satchel Paige or the Kansas City Monarchs? Come join where our goal is to preserve the history of Negro League Baseball. Meetings will consist of presentations, discussions, film viewings, book talks and much more.

Adult Crochet for Beginners, on Wednesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. – Join as Lisa Roberts teaches attendees the basics of learning how to crochet. Attendees can bring their own crochet hooks and yarn, but supplies will be provided.

Animal Crossing Open Hours, virtual on Switch, on Friday, May 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. – Come explore UPL Island. Check out the inclusive virtual library building that serves children, teens and adults. Discover the Mario-themed maze, shake fruit/money trees, shop at Nooks & Abels, help craft DIYs and leave a message on the bulletin board. As a thank you for visiting, there will be freebies. In order to visit the island, you must add the library as a friend before entering the island. The UPL Nintendo friend code is SW-4027-1837-6212.

All ages welcome. No registration is necessary. If you have any questions, contact [email protected].

Love You Madly: A 125th Celebration of Duke Ellington’s Life and Song, on Saturday, May 24, at 1 p.m. – This concert will celebrate the musical genius of Duke Ellington, one of America’s most revered composers, pianists, and band leaders. The program will feature Ellington’s songs, compositions and collaborations, including “A Train,” “In A Sentimental Mood,” ‘Lush Life” and “Chelsea Bridge,” as well as a short medley of songs from the “Sacred Concert.” Pianist David Janeway will accompany jazz vocalist Shirley Crabbe.

Hilton Readers Book Discussion Group, on Wednesday, May 27, at 6 p.m. – The book selection for May is “The Wife Between Us,” by Greer Hendricks.

Dave Revels: Stories and Songs from the Road, on Saturday, May 31, at 1 p.m. – Join Dave Revels, former member of the Charlie Thomas Drifters and lead singer of the Persuasions, as he brings the sounds of Motown to life. Watch him perform iconic hits as he discusses the history of Motown.

Meditation, virtual on Zoom, on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. – Join Bindu Bhatt for a virtual evening meditation session. No prior experience is necessary. Bindu has practiced meditation for more than 30 years and wants to share her insight.

Weekly Chair Yoga, on Tuesdays at 9:15 a.m. – Take a deep breath with friends and stretch. A popular class for beginners or professionals now as a weekly series. Presented by the Gateway Family YMCA. Space is limited to 15 patrons; register in advance.

Walk-in Wednesdays: One-on-One Library Technology Assistance, on Wednesdays, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Get help with library resources, including downloading e-books from Libby and Hoopla, using the library catalog and resources, using mobile print and using the photocopier and scanner. Registration is not required.

No meditation this month.

For more information about our adult programs and resources, call Adult Services at 908-851-5450, ext. 3, Vauxhall Branch at 908-851-5451 or check out the website at uplnj.org or visit us at the Vauxhall Branch at 123 Hilton Ave.