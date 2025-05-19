Mamapalooza collects self-care items for moms in shelters

CRANFORD, NJ — Every mom deserves a special Mother’s Day.

First Presbyterian Church of Cranford helped moms in local shelters and service programs celebrate as the community came together to create gift bags for them. Items in the bags included nail polish, nail clippers, nail files, spa headbands, shower steamers, shower caps, bath poufs, body lotion, Chapstick, full-size toothpaste, shampoo, full-size deodorant and full-size body wash.

In total, there were 110 gift bags.

These small touches of comfort and care truly helped mothers who are facing tough circumstances.

Laura Simone, elder and public relations/outreach at First Presbyterian Church, said the idea sprouted within the youth group. On a small scale, last year, they packed a handful of spa bags and brought them to the YWCA Women’s Shelter. “We wanted to expand on the idea,” she said. “The idea germinated within the youth group. We grew into a bigger event. We collected donations for three weeks. The community was unbelievably generous. It was fantastic.”

In addition to the YWCA, gift bags were expanded to Raphael’s Life House Inc., El Centro, Family Promise, Cranford Family Care and Osceola Presbyterian Church.

Volunteers received plain white gift bags which they could decorate with stickers, markers and crayons. The next step was filling the bags with items. Finally, Mother’s Day cards were written with inspirational messages to accompany the gift bags.

Approximately 30 people in total showed up to volunteer.

“Cranford High School National Honor Society sent a bunch of high school kids,” said Simone. “They were so into it.”

There was also a bake sale and $250 was raised for the church’s youth group so they could come up with more ideas, explained Simone.

Though there were only 30 volunteers, Simone felt it was an uplifting event, showing care and compassion.

At the end of the event, everyone stood in a circle and said a prayer for all the moms who would be receiving the gift bags. Simone believes they will have the event again next year.

“Churches are meant to care for people and show caring,” she said. “But we want to invite other people in. The church is not a private club. Even if you’re not a church person, you can come. I don’t think anyone minded being a part of the prayer.”

Continuing, she said, “Mamapalooza was a joyful afternoon of decorating and packaging self-care bags to remind moms in local shelters and service programs that they are seen, supported and loved. Whether you’re great with crafts or just great at encouragement, every hand helps to show someone they matter.”

Visit First Presbyterian Church of Cranford at https://firstprescranford.org/.

Photo Courtesy of Laura Simone