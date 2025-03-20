‘Learning To Speak Up’ features educator and activist Annie Tan

CRANFORD, NJ — In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners, through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, invites residents to attend a live speaking engagement titled “Learning to Speak Up,” featuring educator, storyteller and activist Annie Tan as keynote speaker. The free and informative event will take place on Thursday, March 20, at noon, at the Student Commons area, nestled within Union College of Union County, NJ’s Cranford Campus, located at 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford.

“As an educator, I am exceptionally proud to welcome fellow teacher Annie Tan to Union County as part of our Women’s History Month celebration,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “Her story is one of resilience and advocacy, and it serves as a testimony to the transformative power education has in changing lives. By sharing her experiences, she embodies this year’s theme, reminding us of the critical role women play in shaping our communities through education and leadership.”

The National Women’s History Alliance has announced this year’s theme as “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating and Inspiring Generations.” This theme highlights the collective strength and impact of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship and leadership. Through their efforts, they serve as an inspiration for past, present and future generations.

Tan is a New York City-based educator, activist and storyteller from Manhattan’s Chinatown. For more than a decade, Tan was an elementary special education teacher in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and Little Village, Chicago. Tan always knew she wanted to be a teacher and to support other children of immigrants like herself, but her perspective widened when she learned of her relation to cousin Vincent Chin, whose 1982 murder in Detroit, Michigan, led to an Asian American Movement.

Tan’s work has been featured on Huffington Post, The New Republic, PBS’ “Asian Americans,” PBS’ “Stories from the Stage,” Edutopia and on NPR’s “The Moth Radio Hour.” Tan is currently writing a memoir chronicling her journey as someone who isn’t fluent in Cantonese or Toisan to know her immigrant parents who do not speak English.

“This year, we are highlighting the experience of one woman whose journey may resonate with many of our residents. Annie is the child of immigrant parents who navigated numerous challenges to pave a successful path for herself. Now she is dedicated to helping others find their voice and do the same,” said Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Affairs Advisory Board. “We would love to have you join us in honoring the inspirational and brave women whose contributions and achievements have transformed society. I hope to see you there.”

To register for this event, visit ucnj.org/whm.