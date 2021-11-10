Hispanic Heritage Night in Kenilworth schools creates unity through celebration of culture

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — Kenilworth Public Schools’ Hispanic Heritage Night on Thursday, Oct. 14, was a vibrant cultural celebration for the students — the district’s enrollment is 35 percent Hispanic — and for the community.

“We have students from Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Ecuador and many more Hispanic countries and territories around the world,” said David Brearley Middle–High School Principal Jeremy Davies. “Events such as Hispanic Heritage Night highlight our commitment to make sure all students feel a sense of belonging.”

Students served as “ambassadors” at the event, sharing information and special objects from their families’ countries of origin. The event was partly sponsored by the New Jersey Education Association’s Pride program, which seeks to build community involvement in public schools.

Two of Brearley’s World Language department teachers, Kayla Khaled and Alejandro Mejia, spearheaded the night’s activities. They coordinated student participation and arranged for entertainment and empanadas — both of which were big hits.

A mariachi band performed and a Zumba instructor gave lessons. And those empanadas? Local restaurants La Casa del Pan in Union, Chilean Bakery in Roselle Park and D’Chucho Antojitos of Elizabeth donated more than 500 empanadas of various flavors, and they were gone within 30 minutes.

“Students and community members were thrilled and appreciative that our school was able to provide an event that encouraged and inspired their interests in Hispanic culture, while also creating a cooperative approach to a collective positive school environment,” Khaled said.

And, for extra credit, Hispanic Heritage Night also was educational.

“This year, we’ve implemented an instructional curriculum in World Language classes that provides students with the opportunity to immerse themselves in both Hispanic culture and Spanish language,” Mejia said. “The event created an authentic experience that complemented and supported our instructional goals.”

Cultural events such as Hispanic Heritage Night also help advance one of Kenilworth’s 2021-22 district goals: increasing the focus on nurturing diversity, equity and inclusion. Judging by the feedback from the recent event, Kenilworth should expect a crowd at upcoming celebrations such as Black History Night in February and a Women’s History Night in March.

One attendee said, “I am proud that I was afforded this opportunity” to participate in Hispanic Heritage Night. Another appreciated how “the beauty of Hispanic heritage was highlighted.”

And the words of one student might have been the most poignant: “Our school felt different; we felt united.”

Photos Courtesy of Sheri Berkery