Book vending machine is promoted in Kenilworth

KENILWORTH — On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Kenilworth Board of Education recognized four Harding Elementary School students at a Board of Education meeting for their performance in a video promoting an art contest. The engaging performance by Devin Singleton and Carl, Olivia and Adriana Rivera was shared on social media to solicit participation in the contest. The contest’s winning artists’ work is being used to personalize Harding School’s new book vending machine. Once the vending machine is complete, students will earn “gold” coins that are redeemable in the machine for a book of their choice.

The idea came from an article about a school that repurposed a vending machine to dispense books instead of snacks. The article was shared with Harding Elementary Schools’ first-grade teacher Leslie Bedford, and, with excitement, she acted on securing a machine and reached out to the Harding School PTO to assist in launching the contest.

As a result of this effort, several art entries were submitted, and the artists’ designs have been selected. The video can be found on the Harding School PTO Facebook page at https://bit.ly/323CiJp.

Photos Courtesy of the Rivera and Singleton families