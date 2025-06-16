Hot yoga is featured in third annual Pride Class

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Hot yoga became popular in the 1970s. It’s a practice where yoga is performed in a heated room, which is between 90 to 105 degrees. The heat increases sweating, flexibility and calorie burning.

Mother Nature provided the heat when Hot Yoga Revolution recently hosted its annual Pride Class outdoors. The temperature was 90 degrees and about 20 students showed up carrying yoga mats and Pride flags.

The class was in the parking lot on the corner of North Union and Springfield avenues. It was donation based, with all proceeds going to The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project is an organization that provides counseling and support to young LGBTQ individuals.

Max Fusaro, owner of Hot Yoga Revolution, said, “We are very diverse and inclusive. We try to embody that in our yoga studio.”

A.J. Swirz, of Plainfield, has been coming to Hot Yoga Revolution for seven years. He said, “It’s super welcoming. Come in as a beginner or expert.” He says the classes help with his mobility.

Jennifer Kelsey, of Rahway, used to live in New York City. She said, “It was hard to find a studio I loved and connected with until I found them. It feels like home here.”

Angela Vidal, of Freehold, works in the area and says that hot yoga relaxes her after a long day.

Yudi Rodrigez, of Kenilworth, said, “Yoga is my life. It helps me with my arthritis.”

Mira Busatto and Mark Walczak met while they were training to become yoga teachers. “We’re getting married,” Busatto said.

Veronica Duco said, “I love being able to support an amazing cause.”

Karen Love, of Union, has been coming to Hot Yoga Revolution for the past two years. She said, “I love yoga. It gives me a sense of calm, peace, reawakening.”

Cheryl Barclay was teaching the class. She said, “They’ll be working. They’ll be sweating. We get to breathe and move together.”

As the class began, Barclay said, “Happy Pride!” along with some positive affirmations.

To learn more about The Trevor Project, visit: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta