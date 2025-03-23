‘Fat Sunday Bingo Brunch’ served up in celebration at church

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The First Presbyterian Church of Cranford recently hosted a Mardi Gras-themed “Fat Sunday Bingo Brunch.” More than 100 church members of all ages gathered for delicious food and Bingo games.

“Everyone can play Bingo,” said elder Laura Simone. “And with Shrove Tuesday coming up, we decided to pair the two things together and serve a wonderful pancake brunch, too.”

“Fat Sunday Bingo Brunch” is a nod to Fat Tuesday, also known as Shrove Tuesday. This is the day before Ash Wednesday, when tradition calls on people to use up rich foods, such as eggs, milk, butter and sugar, to prepare for a period of simpler eating – and/or fasting– during the 40 days of Lent. “That’s why you see a lot of pancake breakfasts this time of year,” said Simone.

The Rev. Jin Bae, senior pastor, said, “We are a family of faith connected through shared beliefs. But with so many new families and members joining, we don’t all know each other as well as we could. Events like this are a perfect way to encourage community and connection.”

The church’s gym was gloriously decorated in colors of purple, gold and green. Jazz music was played, while church members mingled. The church’s youth group served warm pancakes, hash browns, scrambled eggs and bacon. The food was catered by IHOP in Union.

After the breakfast, the Bingo games began. “We saw our youngest members really shine,” said Simone.

The first two winners, elementary students Elisabeth and Abigail, selected prizes from an array of full-sized candy bars, with Kit Kats proving the most popular.

The First Presbyterian Church of Cranford is a member church of the Presbyterian Church. Each Presbyterian church has its own elected leaders called elders and deacons who work together with the pastoral staff to provide opportunities to establish and deepen your faith and put it into action. The First Presbyterian Church of Cranford believes that a relationship with God, provided through Jesus, can change your life and, by extension, can help you to change the lives of others around you.

The First Presbyterian Church of Cranford is located at 11 Springfield Ave.

For more information, visit: https://firstprescranford.org/.

Photos Courtesy of First Presbyterian Church of Cranford