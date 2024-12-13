Fall Athletic Awards are presented at ALJ High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Arthur L. Johnson Athletic Department recently presented its 2024 Fall Athletic Awards. All the fall athletic teams and their seasons were highlighted by their coaches, while all athletes received letters and awards. More than 177 varsity athletic letters were awarded throughout the evening, as participation in athletics at Arthur L. Johnson High School continues to prosper.

The program culminated with the Student Athlete Award, which was presented by the Athletic Director of Arthur L. Johnson High School, Gus Kalikas. The Student Athlete Award is given out each athletic season to a student athlete that is not only a champion on the field, but in the classroom as well. The 2024 Fall Student Athlete award recipient was Ryan Volmut, with a 4.47 grade-point average.

In addition, the Crusader G.P.A. Challenge was awarded to the team that finished with the highest overall G.P.A. among athletic teams for the fall season. The recipients were presented with certificates and will have their team memorialized on a plaque to celebrate their actions both in the classrooms and on the fields. The winner of the 2024 Fall Seasonal G.P.A. Challenge was the Tennis Team with a G.P.A. of 4.1. Members of the Field Hockey Team include: Allison Gilbride, Lena Blumenstock, Juliana DeDeo, Victoria Martino, Jaylin Rivera, Yazmin Yoplac, Isabel Martinez, Taylor Sesely and Meera Raguseo.

The Best Teammate Award will be given out seasonally to one member from each athletic team that best fits the characteristics of a good teammate. The individuals that receive these awards exhibit upbeat attitudes and outstanding character. They helped influence the team’s culture in a positive manner, while always supporting teammates and promoting team unity. The Best Teammate Award Winners were: Cross Country – Russel Tortorici and Ava Szarszewski; Field Hockey – Elizabeth Fitzharris; Football – Anthony Ayre; Boys’ Soccer – Gabriel Alves; Girls’ Soccer – Suzie Pires; Girls’ Tennis – Juliana DeDeo; Volleyball – Livia Cantor; and Cheerleading – Lindsey Marczewski.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the Team Most Valuable Players. The MVPs were: Cross Country – Connor Sesely and Aja Yerovi; Field Hockey – Avery Forfa; Football – Robert Gallagher; Boys’ Soccer – Richard Howard; Girls’ Soccer – Mackenzie Thompson; Girls’ Tennis – Yazmin Yoplac; Volleyball – Kathryn Conti; and Cheerleading – Madison Rappa.

Kalikas said, “Once again, our Fall Athletic Awards Program was a successful event as it allows the district, administration and coaches the opportunity to acknowledge a wonderful fall sports season, as well as recognize both student athletes and their parents alike for all that they have accomplished this past fall athletic season.”

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas