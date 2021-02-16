Trinitas celebrates 15 years as a CEO Gold Standard award recipient

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Trinitas Regional Medical Center celebrated its 15th consecutive CEO Gold Standard award, given by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer. Trinitas has qualified for the award every year since its inception in 2006.

The Gold Standard provides a framework for employers to have a healthier workplace by focusing on cancer risk reduction, early detection, access to clinical trials and high-quality care. Members of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer work collaboratively to develop and implement initiatives that reduce the risk of cancer, enable early diagnosis, facilitate access to the best available treatments and hasten the discovery of novel and more effective anticancer therapies, in an effort to eliminate cancer as a personal disease and public health problem.