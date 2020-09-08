LGBTQ icon Johnson to be honored with monument in hometown

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ELIZABETH, NJ — The family of Elizabeth native and LGBTQ civil rights activist Marsha P. Johnson was recently joined by Union County freeholders and LGBTQ advocates to announce the future site of a public monument in Johnson’s honor on Freedom Trail in the city of Elizabeth. The monument is anticipated to be the first public monument in the state of New Jersey to honor an LGBTQ person and transgender woman of color.

In partnership with Johnson’s family, Union County freeholders, city of Elizabeth officials and Garden State Equality, the Office of LGBTQ Affairs will host a series of events during LGBTQ History Month in October to engage with the community and the public to participate in the planning and creating of the historic project.

For more information, contact Danni Newbury, Union County Office of LGBTQ Affairs, at 908-527-4742 or dnewbury@ucnj.org, or visit ucnj.org/lgbtq.