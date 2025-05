CRANFORD, NJ — On Thursday, June 5, from 7 to 8 p.m., with a rain date of June 12, Green Thumb Garden Club will once again be doing a Pride Planting downtown. If you would like to volunteer to help with the planting, email [email protected]. Volunteers are responsible for bringing their own hand trowel. This planting is made possible in part by a 2025 HEART – History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands – GRANT from the Union County Board of Commissioners.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz