Cranford Library hosts panel discussion for local fiction authors

CRANFORD, NJ — Janelle Schiecke, Ben Chewey and Patrick O’Dowd all have a connection to Cranford. They are also fiction authors. They recently participated in an authors’ panel discussion at the Cranford Public Library. The panel was hosted by Marissa Lieberman, head of Reference Services at the library.

Schiecke writes paranormal stories. She has authored “Ghost Room,” “Death Cult” and “The Clatter Man.”

Chewey has a passion for history and storytelling. He has authored “Bloodoath of the Patriots” and “American Tango.”

O’Dowd has had short stories published by various publications. “A Campus on Fire” is his debut novel.

Currently living in Wayne, O’Dowd was born in Cranford. “I have fond Cranford Library memories as a kid.”

Chewey, who was born in Brooklyn and raised in Cranford, agreed that the library had a positive impact on him.

Schiecke was born in Ohio and moved to Cranford 20 years ago.

“How did you get started?” Lieberman asked the panel.

“As a kid, I always wanted to be a writer. I didn’t write until well into my 20s,” said O’Dowd. “I met someone and told her I was a writer. I hadn’t written anything.”

The audience laughed and O’Dowd continued. “I wrote a book. It was a real mess,” he said.

But he advised that practicing a craft is very valuable. He sent his books to a lot of publishing agents. It was picked up by Regal House Publishing.

Schiecke also started writing when she was in her 20s. “Ghost Room” was based on a dream she had. “You get a spark, you start writing,” she said. “You have to enjoy it.” She self-published it because she said it’s “do-able.”

Chewey said he always liked reading and his ideas come from different places.

Lieberman asked where they got their inspiration.

“My partner most inspires me,” said O’Dowd, then adding, “Hemmingway, Emma Cline… I love a story that is thrilling and dives into human consciousness. Inspiration comes from everywhere.”

Schiecke said she was inspired by Stephen King and Anne Rice.

Chewey is inspired by Stephen King, J.R. Tolkien and Stan Lee, who is widely recognized for his contributions to Marvel Comics. He’s also inspired by real life and people he meets.

Lieberman asked the authors for advice for someone who wants to write.

O’Dowd simply said his advice was to write. “It sounds obvious, but in life, a lot of things got in the way,” he said.

“I feel it’s good to push yourself out of your comfort zone,” said Schiecke. “Write what you love. Write what you know. Put it on paper and see where it goes. Take it one step at a time.”

“If you want to get published, check what is popular at the time,” said Chewey.

After the panel discussion, the audience offered their questions. One member was curious if writing was a full-time profession for the authors.

“That would be wonderful,” said O’Dowd. “I have a job and write around my job.”

“Not quite full time yet,” said Chewey.

Schiecke writes full time and loves it. She said, “‘Death Cult’ is selling very well. I’m very active on social media. It really is a hustle.”

The authors can all be found on most social media platforms.

