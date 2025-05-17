Cranford author releases second novel

CRANFORD, NJ — Ben Chewey, of Cranford, recently self-published his second book, “Bloodoath of the Patriots.” The fiction novel is about a woman who just got back from Afghanistan, fighting terrorists. On her return, she discovers her older brother is unstable – she got the glory he thought he deserved.

As an alumna of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Chewey pursued a history major, an academic journey that eventually led him to Kean University. There, he earned a master’s degree in holocaust and genocide studies. He’s currently enrolled at Rutgers University, pursuing a master’s degree in library science.

Growing up, Chewey said he felt different from a lot of people at school because they were more into sports. “I was more of an introvert,” said Chewey.

While studying at Rutgers, Chewey works as a substitute teacher and also contributes to local television station TV35. “I help them interview and talk to people at local events,” he said.

Prior to “Bloodoath of the Patriots,” Chewey penned “American Tango,” which he calls “a romance inspired by ‘American Graffiti’ and Garden State.”

He said, “It’s about two people trying to find their way in life. They’re not where they want to be.”

“Bloodoath of the Patriots” is more dramatic.

Chewey said he likes to plan out the story before he writes it. “I know some people can improvise, but I like to have an idea,” he said. “I just write a little bit each day. I used to do a thousand words per day, if I’m not distracted. The editing part is more difficult for me.”

While studying at Fairleigh Dickinson, Chewey had a writing minor, giving him some experience. He also talked to other people who wrote. “That helps,” he said.

He’s inspired by other authors– classic writers such as Mark Twain and Frank Herbert.

Some of the stories he writes are inspired by personal events, but were changed into a story. Regarding “Bloodoath of the Patriots,” he said, “I wasn’t a soldier, but I had a family member … how they changed to be a person you didn’t recognize. It’s upsetting. Part of what inspired ‘Patriots,’ other people weren’t affected by the family divide.”

For those who aspire to write books, Chewey advises them to prepare for rejection and to plan things out. “If you can’t edit, have a good editor,” he said.

When Chewey isn’t writing, he’s preparing for his grad student papers or getting inspiration by reading books and watching movies and shows. He has a few book ideas planned.

To learn more about Ben Chewey, visit: https://www.bencheweyauthorhub.com/.

Photo Courtesy of Ben Chewey