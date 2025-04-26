City of Summit looks ahead: Key projects and priorities for the coming year

SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit is looking toward the future with a sense of excitement and purpose. During the next year, a number of transformative projects are set to enhance the quality of life for residents and elevate the experience for visitors who support the city’s vibrant, historic downtown.

Inclusive play for all

One of the most anticipated projects is the transformation of the Mabie Playground on the Village Green into Summit’s first all-abilities playground. Designed to foster inclusion and connection, this upgraded space will be accessible to children of all abilities and will serve as a joyful hub for families across the community. Construction is slated to begin in the summer of 2025.

Revitalizing Tulip Street

Thanks to a grant from the county, significant improvements are on the way for Tulip Street, which connects Summit’s Main Street to a nearby elementary school. The project will include repaving the road, replacing sidewalks to meet ADA standards, upgrading gutters and enhancing pedestrian safety – ensuring a smoother, safer journey for students, parents and daily commuters.

Enhancing the heart of the city

In collaboration with Summit Downtown Inc., the city will continue its efforts to beautify and maintain the downtown district. Planned initiatives include upgrading tree wells, improving trash management and ensuring the area remains a welcoming, well-kept destination for shoppers, diners and visitors.

Open communication and transparency

Following the launch of a new city newsletter in early 2025, Summit is expanding its commitment to transparent communication. Quarterly Facebook Live Q&A sessions with the mayor and other city officials will give residents the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with leadership. Additionally, while the newsletter is now available digitally, a printed version will be mailed to homes to ensure all residents stay informed about city developments and services.

With these initiatives, Summit is focused on building a stronger, more inclusive, and more connected community.