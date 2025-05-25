Children thrill to Union County’s annual Touch-A-Truck event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County’s Touch-A-Truck offered children a hands-on experience.

Hosted at Oak Ridge Park in Clark, visitors were able to experience a wide range of trucks and cars, including those from the Union County Departments of Public Safety, Public Works and Parks and Recreation. They were able to sit inside the trucks and have many photo ops.

In addition, guests were able to take a hayride through a portion of the park. There were also many child-friendly activities, such as inflatable attractions and a bubble machine.

All visitors were welcome to take part in a special Disc Golf demonstration, presented by the Oak Ridge Disc Golf Club.

A DJ played popular oldies such as “Superstition” and “December 1963 (Oh What a Night).”

Food vendors included El Nacho’s Express, FingerZ & Friez and Danny’s Soft Serve.

Ted Padavano, a retired firefighter from Rahway, now volunteering in Clark, said, “It’s so busy.”

Patty Smith-Clark and her husband, John Clark, were there with their 2-year-old grandson, Chase. “This is our first year,” said Smith Clark. “This is great! Please do it again!”

Clark said, “There’s a lot of great trucks to see. A lot of room.”

Andrew Wantz was there with his 2-year-old son, Greyson. “He’s been having such a ball,” said Wantz. He added that Greyson loved the free fireman hat.

Anna Gabryszewski, of South Plainfield, was with her 4-year-old daughter, Juliana. “Kids can experience the real deal,” she said. “It’s very kid friendly.”

EMT Drew Hochron said, “I love this event.”

Yuriy Bortnik was there with his children, Bella 7, and Jacob, 3. He said they were very busy and came back early from an event in Binghamton, New York, just to be at Touch-A-Truck. They went last year and Jacob loved it, so they came again. “We’re having a good time,” he said.

Taziana Baumann, of Clark, was there with her husband and children. She said, “They get to touch the trucks and talk to all professionals.”

Hillary Benjamin, of Union County, was there with her 5-year-old son, Ethan.

“Trucks!” said Ethan, enthusiastically.

“He’s super, super excited,” said Benjamin.

Paola Rojas, of Union, was there with his 9-month old, Mitais.

“The town has the opportunity to serve the community,” said Rojas. “Kids are so excited to go inside the cars.”

To learn more about Union County Parks and Recreation, visit: https://ucnj.org/parks-recreation/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta