Children learn about teacup piggies at Kenilworth Library

KENILWORTH, NJ — Pigs are social animals.

And they make great pets. They are smart. And when it comes to having a pig as a pet, they could be compared to a cat or a dog. They get attached to their owners. They like to play. They like to sleep in bed with their pet parents – if allowed.

But they need more attention than a cat or they’ll get into things. “They need stimulation,” said Sam Lyons of NY Teacup Piggies. She also said, in the same manner as a dog or a cat, they will get the “zoomies” and zip around the house.

If you go away, the pig will miss you. Lyons said, “It’s nice to have a friend (another pig) if they’re alone a lot.”

Lyons recently visited the Kenilworth Public Library to give children an opportunity to learn more about teacup pigs. They were also able to have a photo op with them.

NY Teacup Piggies is an organization that breeds healthy and happy mini-pigs, aka teacup pigs. They are well-socialized and loving. They are raised in a home, similar to a family, not a barn.

According to Lyons, full-grown, these pigs will be the size of a Corgi – about a foot long and 30 to 38 pounds.

Lyons had been working with animals for more than 10 years. She said the pigs “snuggle like a baby to feel safe.” They eat corn, wheat and protein pellets. When they are full-grown, they eat vegetables and fruit.

Pigs are very “food motivated,” said Lyons. They also love shiny jewelry.

If you put a bell on your back door, they will ring it if they want to go outside.

In the same way as dogs, they sit, stay and roll over.

NY Teacup Pigs will take the pigs to parties, along with food, water and a litter box. “We bring them all over,” said Lyons.

Robin Koerner, coordinator of children’s services at Kenilworth Public Library, said that having the teacup pigs visit was a great experience for the children.

“We want to give as many personal experiences as possible with animals,” she said.

Madalena, 5, said, “I love how they were moving and cuddling.”

Charlize, 5, said, “He was really soft.”

In addition to visiting libraries, NY Teacup Pigs also visit schools, hospitals, libraries and offices, providing therapy to others through comfort, affection and attention. Scientific research has shown that pig therapy can assist in lower blood pressure, decreasing anxiety and improving focus.

To learn more about NY Teacup Pigs, visit: https://nyteacuppiggies.com/.

To learn more about the Kenilworth Public Library, visit: https://kenilworthlibrary.org.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta