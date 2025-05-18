Centennial Village Group CVG Velocity 5K Race

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Lace up your sneakers and get ready for the 14th annual CVG Velocity 5K Race. The race is Sunday, June 1, starting at 9 a.m. The course begins at Lincoln School, 132 Thomas St., Cranford.

Join us for a family-friendly race with a flat scenic route through Centennial Village and Mohawk Park. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out, this event promises fun for all ages.

Pre-register at www.runsignup.com – The CVG Velocity 5K – by Saturday, May 17, to secure your tech T-shirt. Remember, registration is online only, including on race day. Pre-registration price is: adults, $30; youth, 18 and younger, $25. Race-day registration price is: adults, $35; youth, 18 and younger, $30.

For more information, email [email protected].

The Centennial Village Group Committee is dedicated to the revitalization and enhancement of the Centennial Avenue corridor. The CVG Velocity 5K is a fundraiser to improve the area from an aesthetic and community perspective, further integrating the area’s role as a vital aspect of Cranford’s shopping, dining and neighborhood offerings.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz