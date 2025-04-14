250th anniversary of the American Revolution is kicked off

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, has launched its celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution with a series of events that honor the past and engage the community in commemorating this historic milestone.

“As we commemorate 250 years since the American Revolution, we are not just looking back at history – we are celebrating the evolution of our county and our nation,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “Through this multiyear initiative, we aim to connect our communities with the stories and significance of this milestone while ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to take part in this momentous occasion.”

As part of this multiyear celebration, Union County has unveiled its official 250th Anniversary Logo, which will be featured throughout the county on banners, promotional materials, and digital platforms. Additionally, a countywide event calendar has been created, allowing municipalities and authorized organizations to submit their commemorative programs for approval and inclusion. Residents can explore upcoming activities.

To officially launch the commemoration, Union County invites residents to join an Awareness Walk on Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Nomahegan Park in Cranford. This event will recognize the anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, known as the “Shot Heard ‘Round the World,” which marked the start of the American Revolution.

The event will feature guest speakers, elected officials, live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities. The first 100 registrants will receive a free commemorative T-shirt. Admission is $10 for registrants 15 years of age or older; for those younger than 15, admission is free, but registration is still required.

“Union County has an extraordinary Revolutionary War history, and this anniversary gives us the opportunity to engage residents of all ages in remembering our past while shaping our future,” said Union County Commissioner Rebecca Williams, chairperson of the Union County 250th Committee. “Our new event calendar and kickoff walk will set the stage for an exciting and meaningful commemoration.”

Residents, historical organizations and community groups are encouraged to submit their 250th Anniversary-related events through the official Union County 250th Anniversary Event Calendar.

For more details and updates on the celebration, follow Union County on social media.