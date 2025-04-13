2025 Summer Theater Camp Scholarships for aspiring young performers are announced

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the 2025 Summer Theater Camp Scholarship Program, in partnership with the Union County Performing Arts Center and Theatrical Artist’s Prep. This year’s program will present “Beetlejuice Jr.,” with specialized camps for two age groups: campers ages 8-12 and campers ages 13-18.

“The performing arts provide a foundation for creativity, self-expression, and confidence,” said Union County Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Through this scholarship program, we are giving young performers the chance to develop their talents in a nurturing and professional environment while making unforgettable memories on stage.”

This scholarship program is part of the commissioner chairperson’s initiatives and is administered through the Union County Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund. The program provides young performers with a high-quality, professional theater experience at no cost, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to participate in the performing arts regardless of financial circumstances.

Participants will receive training in acting, singing, dancing and stage performance, led by industry professionals. The program promotes a passion for theater while helping students develop teamwork, discipline and self-assurance.

“Over the past several years, this program has provided young performers across Union County with an incredible opportunity to explore their passion for theater in a professional setting,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Open Space Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Board. “Once again, we are proud to offer this scholarship, ensuring that students from all backgrounds can participate in this enriching experience at no cost to their families. The Open Space Trust Fund is dedicated to expanding access to the arts, and this initiative continues to make a lasting impact by fostering creativity, confidence and teamwork in our youth.”

Applications are now open and the deadline to apply is Monday, April 14. Interested families can find program details and apply online at www.ucnj.org/summertheater or contact Angelica Cedeno at [email protected] to request a form by mail.

Supporting required documentation can be uploaded to the online application, emailed to Angelica Cedeno at [email protected] or mailed to her attention at The Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, second floor, Elizabeth 07207.

The Union County Performing Arts Center is supported in part by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. For more information, visit www.ucpac.org. For more information about Theatrical Artists Prep, visit www.theatricalartistsprep.com.