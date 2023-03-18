Westfield Community Players present ‘12 Angry Jurors’

WESTFIELD, NJ — Westfield Community Players will present “12 Angry Jurors” — a play that contemplates the huge responsibility of 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. The 12 jurors bring their own histories, prejudices and biases to the jury room as they work through this life-or-death decision.

The play is directed by Peter Curley, produced by Steve Lemenille and stage managed by Barbara Ruban and will be presented on March 18, 19, 24 and 25.

The cast is Thi Nguyen as Juror No. 1, Joseph Jones as Juror No. 2, Bill Barry as Juror No. 3, Renee Litwin as Juror No. 4, Judah Gray as Juror No. 5, Jose Rivera as Juror No. 6, Omar Ahmed as Juror No. 7, Ron Richardson as Juror No. 8, Sandra Lilly as Juror No. 9, Greg Northam as Juror No. 10, Eileen McShane as Juror No. 11, Ruth Kliwinski as Juror No. 12 and Jeremy Gavaris as Court Officer.

Show dates and times are Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m.; Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m., at Westfield Community Players, 1000 North Ave. West, Westfield.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online or at the door. For ticket information, visit westfieldcommunityplayers.org or call 908-232-1221.

“12 Angry Jurors” is a dramatic play by Sherman L. Sergei and Frances Hopkins-Maxwell, adapted from the television script by Reginald Rose, and produced by arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Co. of Woodstock, Ill.

Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through a grant administered by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs.

Founded in 1934, Westfield Community Players has brought more than 300 comedies, dramas, musicals and mysteries to life on our stage. All productions are presented in its 150-seat theater on the corner of Edgewood Avenue and North Avenue West in Westfield.

Photo Courtesy of Peter Artale