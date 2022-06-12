Union County College partners with Montclair State University to offer four-year degrees

CRANFORD, NJ — In a time when equity is paramount, Union County College and Montclair State University have announced a partnership to provide students with access to a high-quality and convenient four-year education. Beginning in the fall, students may pursue their baccalaureate degree with Montclair State University on Union County College’s Scotch Plains Campus.

Union’s Scotch Plains Campus is home to the University Center, a destination campus with several four-year university partners offering specific degree programs that support employment opportunities for their graduates. Montclair State University is slated to offer bachelor’s degrees in business, communication and computer science, as well as graduate degrees in business and educational leadership. Montclair State University will grant priority registration to Union graduates.

“We are happy to partner with Montclair State University to provide additional opportunities for our students. Now, Union County College graduates will be able to conveniently and affordably pursue their bachelor’s degree with Montclair right here in Union County, at the University Center on our Scotch Plains Campus. Helping our students achieve their dreams is our top priority,” said UCC President Margaret M. McMenamin.

The college has completed significant renovations for the Scotch Plains Campus. This includes adding state-of-the-art technology-enhanced classrooms, lecture halls, seminar and conference rooms, science laboratories, faculty and administrative offices, and new study spaces for students.

“We are excited that this partnership not only strengthens our relationship with Union County College, but represents a major step forward in meeting the needs of students who seek an affordable and accessible college education,” said Montclair State President Jonathan Koppell. “Offering options that complement our traditional model of in-person, on-campus learning needs to be part of Montclair’s future and the future of higher education.”

Montclair joins Kean University and Saint Peter’s University as partners with the college at the Scotch Plains University Center. Currently, Kean offers three baccalaureate programs, including psychology, criminal justice and supply chain management. Saint Peter’s will offer baccalaureate programs in biology and health sciences. Future partnerships with additional institutions and programs are pending.

For more information on Union’s University Center at the Scotch Plains Campus, visit www.ucc.edu/universitycenter.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret M. Ortuso