The Pink Floyd Project NYC takes audience to ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Almost 500 people gathered to see The Pink Floyd Project NYC recently at Echo Lake Park in Mountainside, as part of Union County’s Summer Arts Festival 2024. The band flawlessly performed tunes from the psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd’s most popular albums, “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here,” “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “Animals.”

Leo Madrazo is the founder, lead guitarist, and music and technical director of The Pink Floyd Project NYC. On its website, he said, “I founded the band in response to the challenges of the COVID lockdown, transforming isolation into inspiration. I had a vision to create the band, to connect and uplift not only the members but the people we play for as well. I gathered a diverse group of talented musicians over six months and started the long journey to the stage.

“It has been extremely hard work, but we have always kept our faith in the project, and it has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

“I also have to say, our success so far is deeply rooted in the incredible support from the community, the musicians, venue owners, videographers, sound engineers and our dedicated fans. Collaborating with people, local artists and industry professionals has not only enriched our experience, but has also forged strong connections that continue to grow.”

Lori D’Ambrosio, one of the three backing vocals, said, “I grew up with Pink Floyd.” She never saw Pink Floyd perform live, but she has seen Floyd co-founder Roger Waters perform. D’Ambrosio shined on lead vocal for “Have a Cigar.” It’s a song that English folk-rock singer Roy Harper provided lead vocals for on the Pink Floyd recorded version – just one of only three Pink Floyd songs with a guest singer.

Throughout the show, D’Ambrosio and the other back-up singers, Carrie Sheeran and Kaylin Ponce, expressed their own vision of the Pink Floyd world with brilliant, syncopated, choreographed moves. Sherran and Ponce also had opportunities to be featured vocalists. Otherwise, songs were sung by lead vocalist Mike Guthrie and vocalist Matthew O’Connor, who also played acoustic guitar and saxophone.

Madrazo brilliantly captured David Gilmour’s signature guitar sound. And O’Connor offered a grand sax solo on “Money.”

Other band members are Nino Valenti, bass guitar; Rob Marsanico, keyboards; Chris Tufaro, drums and percussion; and Kevin Robbins, sound FX, video and audio engineer.

To learn more about The Pink Floyd Project NYC, visit: https://thepinkfloydproject.com/

The Union County’s Summer Arts Festival 2024 is free for all Union County residents. For all Union County programs and services, visit ucnj.org.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta