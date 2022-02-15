Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad announces 2022 leadership team

SUMMIT — Summit Mayor Nora Radest paid a visit to the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad building to administer the oath of office to the squad’s 2022 leadership team.

The squad’s new president, Kevin Caropreso, previously served as vice president. Prior to joining the squad in 2017, he served at the Montgomery First Aid Squad, the Hillsborough Rescue Squad and the Point Pleasant First Aid Squad.

John Buscaino, who previously served as president and training lieutenant, is the new vice president. Nora Burd assumes the role of corresponding secretary. Treasurer Bob Mendes and recording secretary Rob McGrath return in their respective roles.

John Staunton assumes the role of chief, a position he held in the 1990s and again in 2013-14. An active member since 1983, Staunton has served in numerous positions, including five terms as president. George Shepherd, a former maintenance lieutenant, is the new deputy chief. Paul Raynolds assumes the role of maintenance lieutenant. Robert Endress, training lieutenant; John Christmann, equipment lieutenant; Kerry Whitcher, personnel lieutenant; and Mel Harari, records lieutenant, are all continuing in their positions.

Squad trustees are Laura Benevento, Beverly Brown and Fred Schwarzmann.

Last year, the squad answered 2,221 emergency calls. The all-volunteer squad responds to emergency calls 24/7, is entirely funded through private donations and does not bill for service. The squad is always looking for new volunteers to join its ranks. Training, uniforms and equipment are provided. For information on becoming a volunteer or donating to the squad, call 908-277-9479 or visit www.summitems.org.

Photo Courtesy of Bob Flanagan