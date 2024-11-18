Stephen (Steve) A. Gilbert was born in Bayridge Brooklyn, NY to Borghild Stephensen and Hans Gilbert. He passed away on November 16, 2024. He was 84 years. old

After high school he enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the USS Fiske destroyer. He served active duty and several years as a reservist. After the Navy, Steve graduated from Augustana College in South Dakota.

Among his many jobs, Steve held management positions at New York Life & Mutual Benefit Life Cos. Later he transitioned to teaching computer applications at Raritan Valley & Union colleges.

Upon settling in Cranford, he married Loretta C. Young. Years later they had a son Andrew Young-Gilbert. They lived in Cranford for 46 years.

Steve was a skier, runner and cyclist. He was a caring man who volunteered for several charities over the years. He donated his talent as a webmaster for www.ussfiske.org. He is a member of Tin Can Sailors.

Steve leaves his wife Loretta and son Andrew.

The viewing is at Gray Memorial Funeral Home, 12 Springfield Ave., Cranford. Call (908) 276-0092 or check their website www.grayfuneralhomes.com for details. Visitors are encouraged to share stories or comments on Gray’s website. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross are encouraged.