50th Anniversary ART in the Garden/Reeves-Reed Arboretum happens

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum celebrated its 50th anniversary as a non-profit public arboretum on Saturday, June 8, with its annual ART in the Garden gala. The Reed and Hubbard families and the city of Summit were honored for their efforts back in 1974 in preserving the 13.5 acres as a public garden and environmental education resource for the community. More than 300 people were in attendance to support this local treasure in Summit.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler