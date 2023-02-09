Wrestling teams battle it out in section state championships

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County’s top three wrestling teams won two matches on Monday, Feb. 6, to reach sectional state championship matches on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Union County Tournament champion Cranford High School and runner-up Governor Livingston High School won both of their matches at home, while Westfield High School, third in the UCT, won its two at Bridgewater-Raritan High School.

In North 2, Group 5, third-seeded Westfield was at top-seeded and defending champion Phillipsburg High School.

In North 2, Group 3, second-seeded Cranford was at top-seeded and defending champion Warren Hills Regional High School.

In North 2, Group 2, second-seeded Governor Livingston was at top-seeded James Caldwell High School. Hanover Park High School won the section last year and this year moved down to North 2, Group 1.

The sectional final winners moved on to the group semifinals, which are scheduled for this Friday, Feb. 10, at the higher seed.

The overall group state championship matches are scheduled to be contested at Rutgers University on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The next three weekends after that will be the districts, the regions and then the season-ending NJSIAA Tournament in Atlantic City the first weekend in March.

Cranford, which won the UCT for a record eighth consecutive year, improved to 21-2 overall with its two wins. The Cougars also repeated as the Watchung Division champion in the Union County Conference with a perfect 6-0 division mark.

Cranford’s only losses prior to facing Warren Hills were to Phillipsburg 32-30 and to Old Bridge High School 37-30.

Governor Livingston improved to 15-3 with its two victories. The Highlanders finished second in the Watchung Division at 5-1. Cranford beat Governor Livingston 46-18 at home on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and then downed Westfield 37-24 at Westfield on Friday, Feb. 3.

Arthur L. Johnson High School, which reached the North 2, Group 2 semifinals, falling at Governor Livingston 43-28 after beating Voorhees High School 54-18 on Monday, Feb. 6, captured the UCC’s Mountain Division crown with a perfect 6-0 league mark. After winning one match and then losing one on Monday, Feb. 6, the Crusaders saw their overall record move to 13-9.

North 2, Group 5

Seeds

1-Phillipsburg. 2-Bridgewater-Raritan. 3-Westfield. 4-Bayonne. 5-Newark East Side. 6-Columbia. 7-Piscataway. 8-Elizabeth.

Defending champion: Phillipsburg

Monday, Feb. 6

At Phillipsburg

Phillipsburg 74, Elizabeth 3

Bayonne 39, Newark East Side 37

Phillipsburg 72, Bayonne 6

At Bridgewater-Raritan

Bridgewater-Raritan 57, Piscataway 18

Westfield 64, Columbia 18

Westfield 43, Bridgewater-Raritan 22

Wednesday, Feb. 8

3-Westfield at 1-Phillipsburg

Friday, Feb. 10

Group semifinals at higher seeds.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Group finals at Rutgers.

—

North 2, Group 3

Seeds

1-Warren Hills. 2-Cranford. 3-West Morris. 4-West Essex. 5-Morris Hills. 6-Roxbury. 7-Passaic Valley. 8-Becton.

Defending champion: Warren Hills

Monday, Feb. 6

At 1-Warren Hills

Warren Hills 79, Becton 0

West Essex 1, Morris Hills 0

Warren Hills 41, West Essex 21

At 2-Cranford

Cranford 57, Passaic Valley 12

West Morris 39, Roxbury 37

Cranford 43, West Morris 26

Wednesday, Feb. 8

2-Cranford at 1-Warren Hills

Friday, Feb. 10

Group semifinals at higher seeds.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Group finals at Rutgers.

—

North 2, Group 2

Seeds

1-Caldwell. 2-Governor Livingston. 3-Voorhees. 4-Rutherford. 5-Hackettstown. 6-Arthur L. Johnson. 7-Bernards. 8-Carteret.

Last year’s champion: Hanover Park, now in North 2, Group 1

Monday, Feb. 6

At Caldwell

Caldwell 63, Carteret 15

Rutherford 38, Hackettstown 31

Caldwell 40, Rutherford 23

At Governor Livingston

Governor Livingston 51, Bernards 22

Arthur L. Johnson 54, Voorhees 18

Governor Livingston 43, Arthur L. Johnson 28

Wednesday, Feb. 8

2-Governor Livingston at 1-Caldwell

Friday, Feb. 10

Group semifinals at higher seeds.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Group finals at Rutgers.