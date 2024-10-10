Week Six football promises to be an exciting series of games for Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Week Six of the 2024 high school football season here in Union County is spread out among three days because of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, beginning on Friday, Oct. 11, and ending Saturday, Oct. 12.

There are six games on Thursday, Oct. 10, six more on Friday, Oct. 11, and then the final four on Saturday, Oct. 12.

There are also plenty of big games among them.

Summit High School, coming off its first loss and with a record of 4-1, is prepping for its second straight undefeated road opponent. The Hilltoppers are at 6-0 Bernards High School on Thursday night, Oct. 10.

Arthur L. Johnson High School, 5-0 for the first time since 2017, hosts 4-1 Delaware Valley on Friday night, Oct. 11.

Also on Thursday night, Oct. 10, New Providence High School is at Verona High School in a classic Union County vs. Essex County battle of 5-1 teams. New Providence’s only loss was at Arthur L. Johnson.

There are only three weekends left before the playoffs, just two after this one.

Here’s a look at which Union County teams would be in the playoffs if they began this weekend. The top 16 schools in each group-section qualify:

North, Group 5: 10-Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy (2-4), 15-Plainfield High School (3-2), 16-Linden High School (2-4).

North, Group 4: 12-Rahway High School (4-2), 14-Westfield High School (2-3).

North, Group 3: 6-Summit High School (4-1), 11-Cranford High School (3-2).

North, Group 1: 3-New Providence High School (5-1).

South, Group 2: 3-Arthur L. Johnson High School (5-0), 13-Hillside High School (3-3).

All 17 Union County schools play this weekend. There is only one common game: Cranford at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School on Thursday night, Oct. 10.

Here’s a look at Week Six football in Union County:

Thursday, Oct. 10

North Brunswick Township High School (1-5) at Westfield High School (2-3): The Blue Devils are still in the mix for a playoff berth in North, Group 4, despite losing at Hillsborough High School last weekend. North Brunswick Township’s only win was at Edison High School, 20-13, on Friday, Sept. 20.

New Providence High School (5-1) at Verona High School (5-1): In North, Group 1, the United Power Rankings presently has Cedar Grove High School (6-0) first, New Providence third and Verona fifth. Verona’s only loss was at Cedar Grove, 41-0, on Friday, Sept. 13.

Union High School (0-6) at South Brunswick High School (3-3): This is Union’s final regular season road game. South Brunswick has lost three straight and scored only six points total in those setbacks, following a 3-0 start. South Brunswick has been shut out the last two weekends by Piscataway and Watchung Hills Regional high schools.

Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy (2-4) at Morristown High School (3-3): In the same manner as Westfield High School in North, Group 4, Elizabeth is still alive for a playoff berth in North, Group 5 despite having only two wins. The Minutemen will be out to snap a four-game losing streak that includes a couple of one-point defeats.

Cranford High School (3-2) at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School (2-4): Last weekend, Cranford produced a huge 14-13 win at North, Group 4 Rahway high School, which was 4-1, to bolster its playoff positioning in North, Group 3. Cranford is seeking to continue its streak of making the playoffs every year since 2011.

Summit High School (4-1) at Bernards High School (6-0): Summit just lost at 5-0 Somerville High School, 41-0, which was the score at halftime, and now has to play a second straight undefeated opponent at their place. Bernards has won 21 straight regular season games. Its last regular season loss was at home to Hillside High School, 35-20, in September 2022.

Friday, Oct. 11

KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy (0-5) at Abraham Clark High School, Roselle (0-6): The Rams are seeking to snap an eight-game losing streak dating back to last year, while Newark Collegiate has lost six in a row since last winning a game against Roselle Park High School last October.

Linden High School (2-4) at Old Perth Amboy High School (1-5): Linden, trying to make the grade in North, Group 5, is coming off a 13-10 home victory against Montgomery High School. Perth Amboy has lost five straight since opening with a 27-9 win at John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Iselin.

Plainfield High School (3-2) at Colonia High School (4-2): Plainfield has won two straight and has only given up two points combined in those triumphs. Colonia is coming off a 27-21 loss at 2-3 Edison High School.

Delaware Valley High School (4-1) at Arthur L. Johnson High School (5-0): Huge power points are at stake here for teams that are on their way to qualifying out of South, Group 2. Arthur L. Johnson has won seven straight regular season games, dating back to last year.

Hillside High School (3-3) at Carteret High School (3-3): Hillside evened its record last week with a big 46-12 triumph at home against Roselle. Carteret got to 3-3 with wins in its last two games.

Highland Park High School (3-2) at Roselle Park High School (3-2): Highland Park won its first three games, while Roselle Park has won its last three against Jonathan Dayton, David Brearley and Dunellen high schools. When the teams battled in Highland Park last year, Roselle Park prevailed, 30-0.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Jonathan Dayton High School (1-4) at Spotswood High School (5-1): Jonathan Dayton lost at home to Belvidere High School, 35-7, last week, which was the third time this year the Bulldogs fell by double-digits. Spotswood has won five straight since opening at Bergen County school Wood-Ridge Jr./Sr. High School and falling 24-10. The Chargers have won three times by shutout, including last week by the score of 28-0 at Bound Brook High School.

David Brearley High School (0-5) at South River High School (1-5): David Brearley lost at home to South Hunterdon Regional High School, 16-8, last week, scoring the most points in a game so far this year. South River has lost three straight since its only win, a 45-19 triumph at home against Roselle Park.

Governor Livingston High School (2-4) at Voorhees High School (3-3): Governor Livingston had a two-game winning streak snapped at home last week by Arthur L. Johnson, 41-13. The Highlanders were without the services of standout running back-linebacker Jack Dally. Voorhees snapped a two-game losing streak with last week’s 47-22 win at North Plainfield Middle/High School.

Rahway High School (4-2) at Watchung Hills Regional High School (5-1): Rahway is 12th in the UPR in North, Group 4 and Watchung Hills Regional is just ahead of the Indians at No. 11. Watchung Hills Regional has won four straight, including its last three by shutout. Watchung Hills Regional has given up only seven points combined in its last four games and only 27 points total so far this year. The only time Watchung Hills was defeated was at Woodbridge High School, 13-10, on Friday, Sept. 6. Woodbridge is 6-0.

Union County schedule for Week Six football

Thursday, Oct. 10 = six games

North Brunswick Township at Westfield, 4 p.m.

New Providence at Verona, 6 p.m.

Union at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabeth at Morristown, 7 p.m.

Cranford at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

Summit at Bernards, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 = six games

KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy at Abraham Clark, 6 p.m.

Linden at Perth Amboy, 6 p.m.

Plainfield at Colonia, 6 p.m.

Delaware Valley at Arthur L. Johnson, 7 p.m.

Hillside at Carteret, 7 p.m.

Highland Park at Roselle Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 = four games

Jonathan Dayton at Spotswood, 1 p.m.

David Brearley at South River, 1 p.m.

Governor Livingston at Voorhees, 7 p.m.

Rahway at Watchung Hills, 7 p.m.

Off: None.