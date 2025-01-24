Union’s Azeredo wins 138 title at 50th annual wrestling UCT this year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Simply put, Union’s Ariel Azeredo is among the top wrestlers in Union County.

So when the Union County Tournament returned to Union High School’s Louis J. Rettino Gymnasium last year, Azeredo had an opportunity to become one of Union’s first county champions in seven years.

Azeredo’s first attempt to win a county championship included a battle of sophomore standouts, featuring New Providence High School’s Braeden Valley vs. Azeredo for the 138-pound crown.

After producing two prior victories, Azeredo gave Valley all he could handle in a competition that went the full six minutes and was contested right down to the last second.

Although Valley prevailed 7-5, Azeredo was filled with plenty of determination to make 2025 his year.

Instead, Union senior Dan Collin at 175 turned out to be Union’s first county champion last year since 2017.

This year, Azeredo, now a junior, wanted to follow up and give Union back-to-back county champs for the first time in a while. He didn’t disappoint.

Reaching the 138 final again on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Union’s gym, this time as the second seed, Azeredo faced fourth-seeded Henrique Ribeiro of Governor Livingston High School for the title. In the semifinals, Ribeiro defeated top-seeded Yehia Abdelrahman of Westfield High School by technical fall in 2:11 and by the score of 15-0 and Azeredo downed third-seeded Chris Valerio of Rahway High School by technical fall in 3:17 and by the score of 20-4. Last year, Valerio won the 126 crown by beating Ribeiro in the final by injury default.

Azeredo was not interested in going a full six minutes against Ribeiro. He gained control early on and pinned Ribeiro in 2:43 for his first county championship.

“Ariel won his first title in decisive fashion,” said Union head coach Dino DeBellonia, who earlier in the day was named Union County Coach of the Year for the second time and first time since 2016. “He used a claw lift and turn to pin Ribeiro. Both of those wrestlers are very good.”

After getting a bye, Azeredo opened with a pin of David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton grappler Dominick Pintado in 1:48 to advance to the semifinals. Azeredo entered the UCT with a record of 15-2.

As a team, Union finished seventh with 86 points.

“I feel our kids competed well,” DeBellonia said. “Naturally, as a coach, there were some matches where we could have done better. That is where practice comes in. Corrections will be made at practice.”

Cranford High School won the team title for a record 10th straight year and for the 13th time overall. Roselle Park High School still leads with 14 championships.

2025 Union County Coach of the Year

Dino DeBellonia, Union

DeBellonia earned this honor for the first time in 2016.

This year’s squad entered the UCT with a record of 8-3 and was leading the Union County Conference’s Mountain Division standings. The Farmers also produced fine showings in the Dover and Parsippany Hills tournaments. Junior standout Ariel Azeredo winning the UCT title this year at 138 was the third Union grappler to capture a county crown with DeBellonia and second in the past two tournaments. This is DeBellonia’s 16th season at Union. Including a prior stint at Seton Hall Preparatory School, DeBellonia has more than 250 career wins.

T. Ralph “Pug” Williams Award

Don MacDonald, Westfield

MacDonald was a longtime assistant coach at Westfield High School, including with present head coach Glen Kurz, who this year, in his 27th season at the helm of the Blue Devils, reached 300 wins.

Outstanding wrestler lower weights (106-144)

Arthur L. Johnson High School sophomore Matty Ortega: 120 champion

Ortega has reached the finals his first two years, winning for the first time this year.

Ortega placed second at 106 as a freshman in 2024.

Outstanding wrestler upper weights (150-hwt)

Cranford High School senior Jordan Chapman: 190 champion

Chapman reached four finals and won as a sophomore at 157, junior at 165 and senior at 190.

Chapman placed second at 157 as a freshman in 2022.

Chapman was also the outstanding wrestler for upper weights in his sophomore and junior years.

Union UCT Champions

With Head Coach Dino Debellonia

2025: Ariel Azeredo, junior, 138

2024: Dan Collin, senior, 175

2017: Nick Zuena, senior, 152

Photos Courtesy of Kristin Nunes