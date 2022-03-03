Union High School girls basketball team ends season on upswing

UNION, NJ — After finishing with a record that showed just one win in 20 games two years ago, the Union High School girls basketball team, it could have been said, had only one way to go, and that was up.

Under first-year head coach Omar Wright and with a move down to the Union County Conference’s Valley Division, the Farmers became much more competitive again in last year’s abbreviated COVID-19 season, winning nine of 14 games for a winning season.

Union improved as the season went on, winning six of its final seven games, with the only setback coming by 5 points at home to the top team in the division, Springfield’s Jonathan Dayton High School.

The Dayton Bulldogs ended up winning the division officially this year, going a perfect 11-0 in league play. Jonathan Dayton High School began the week 14-5 overall, as it sought to make a deep run in the North 2, Group 1, playoffs.

Union High School finished 7-4 and in third place in the UCC’s Valley Division.

Union High School also qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in five years, garnering the 14th seed in North 2, Group 4. As expected, the Farmers were defeated in the first round on Monday, Feb. 28, falling at third-seeded Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, 66-26. The host Raiders improved to 19-5 overall, winning the UCC’s Mountain Division championship at 11-1.

Union High School ended up finishing 9-12 overall, winning nine games for the second straight season. That’s a large upgrade since going almost winless two years ago.

“We did some good things, but we’re still not even close to where we want to be,” Wright said.

Union High School managed to win one Union County Tournament game, defeating Linden High School, 34-27, and then the Farmers played at top-seeded and eventual second-time champion New Providence High School, being topped by a score of 65-25.

Wright knew that his team was going to be up against it vs. New Providence High School in the UCT and Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School in the states, but he welcomed the challenge. Perennial power New Providence High School went through a 6-20 season in 2017-2018, and Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School has had its ups and downs during the past several seasons.

“We’re going to prepare and, hopefully, gain something from playing those really good teams,” Wright said when the matchups were made.

Seniors Paris’Alana Jones, Siani Garcia and Inayah Muhammad were Union High School’s leading scorers, all three pouring in more than 100 points. Junior Karesha Joseph paced the team in rebounds with more than 100.

Jones paced the Farmers in assists and Joseph in blocks, and both led the team in steals.

Union High School was only 3-5 after falling to division foe Roselle High School 58-35 on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Farmers went on to win six of their next 11 games before concluding with losses to Roselle High School again in division play and Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School in the states.

One of Union High School’s best non-wins was a 57-44 loss to one of the elite teams in the Watchung Division, the Summit High School Hilltoppers, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Union High School also played Mountain Division squad Arthur L. Johnson High School tough before falling 43-30 on Thursday, Jan. 27.

In addition to its UCT victory against Linden High School, Union’s other nondivision triumph was at Millburn High School, 28-16, on Tuesday, Feb. 22. That was the least amount of points the Farmers gave up this year.

Offensively challenged, according to Wright, Union High School had its biggest output this season, 51 points, in both division wins against Roselle Park High School. Both games ended in 51-24 Union High School victories, with the Farmers beating the Panthers first on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and then again on Saturday, Feb. 19.

“We hope to develop more girls so that we have some good players coming off the bench,” Wright said.

Union High School was able to play some home games in the school’s smaller gym, but it wasn’t the same as playing in Louis J. Rettino Gymnasium. The Farmers expect to be back to business in that setting next year, provided there is not another hurricane this coming fall.

“We dealt with some adversity, and, hopefully, that helped us grow in a way,” Wright said.

New Providence High School went from losing 20 games four years ago to this year winning the UCT for only the second time and the first time in 32 years.

Union High School won the UCT for the only time in 2000. New Providence High School’s Pioneers kept saying the only time they won it was 1990, until Saturday, Feb. 26, when they defeated defending champion Westfield High School at Kean University for this year’s UCT championship game.

Strides were made again for the Farmers this year. Wright said his Union High School squad hopes to continue to build even more next year on the nine-win seasons the Farmers produced in 2021 and 2022.