Union gears up for an explosive football season

UNION, NJ — Zach Menon is one of only two returning non-kicker starters for the Union Farmers.

While Union High School’s football roster is not overflowing with returning varsity starters, Menon has said that does not matter to him.

The junior is as confident about Union having similar success as it has had at its most recent teams as he is blocking for a Farmer running back or bringing down an opposing quarterback with a physical, ground-pounding sack.

“We have state championship ability here,” Menon said last week at Union’s first practice, following its initial scrimmage at home vs. Eastern Regional and St. John Vianney high schools the day before.

“We have to put every piece together, like a puzzle,” Menon continued. “We have to continue to build on.”

Union had its second scrimmage scheduled this past Saturday at Woodbridge High School, which was Woodbridge’s game-scrimmage. Woodbridge opens this weekend, Friday, Aug. 26, at home vs. defending North, Group 4 champion Irvington High School.

Union’s game-scrimmage is scheduled for this week, Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m., vs. Sayreville War Memorial High School.

“I’m excited,” said the 6-3, 265-pound Menon, who plans on being a menace to opposing offenses with his aggressive play at defensive end. “We have new, young and strong players with so much potential.”

Union hopes to tap into that potential starting with its season-opener on Friday, Sept. 2, at home vs. Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School.

“I feel like we’re going to have a good season,” sophomore receiver-cornerback Renick Dorilas said. “There’s no doubt we have to rebuild and we still have a long way to go and a lot of work ahead.”

First-year sophomore quarterback Omalley King, at 6-4, gives Union a very tall presence under center. He’s the kind of quarterback who can drop back and clearly see the field ahead of him or tuck the ball securely and run for drive-continuing first-down yardage.

“Last year was a great learning experience for me,” said King, who was Union’s junior varsity signal-caller a year ago. “Watching the seniors and what they did was something.”

Union went 9-2 last year, beginning with a turnover-filled 31-28 loss to Millville High School at Ocean City High School, winning nine in a row, and then having to forfeit its second-round home playoff game against Paterson’s Eastside High School because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our seniors made a great impact last year,” said Omar Ibrahim, 6-1, 180, who is Union’s only senior returning starter, a wide receiver on offense and Union’s other cornerback on defense.

Ibrahim hopes to be one of Union’s seniors that makes quite an impression this year. He is rated as one of the top defensive backs in the area and will seek to play that position at the next level.

“The effort and the energy is there and we are working our butts off,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim played on the freshman team his freshman year and made varsity as a sophomore. This is his second year as a varsity starter.

“We’re all anxious to play again,” Ibrahim said.

Union opened defense of its 2019 North 2, Group 5 crown last year with a dominating first-round 41-3 home win against Livingston. That was on Friday, Nov. 5, which was the last time the Farmers played a game.

“We’re young, but there is talent here,” said head coach Lou Grasso Jr., now in his 10th season at the helm of the Farmers. “When you only have two kids back, there’s going to be a learning process.”

The only other player back who was a key part of last year’s success is senior kicker-punter, Ramsey Lafond. He was consistent with his extra point attempts last year, making 37 of 42.

One of the things Menon has been working on is his ability to stack up for a longer time against an opposing blocker.

“Last year, I was the smallest guy, so I’ve been building on my strength,” Menon said. “I’ve been lifting and working on my explosiveness and focusing on the little things.”

“We have a mix of everything on offense, a lot of athletes,” Dorilas said. “I want to be one of them.”

King realizes that leadership comes with the quarterback position at which he is seeking to excel.

“I want to be the lifeguard out there, leading my team,” King said. “I want to be a dual threat, passing and running, and be all about balance.”

Ibrahim is sort of the quarterback on defense from his position in the secondary.

“There are the fundamentals and there is also the mental part of it,” Ibrahim said. “Learning certain reads, being able to read what is in front of me is very important.”

Union will be seeking a fifth consecutive winning season, after going 8-3 and reaching the North 2, Group 5 semifinals in 2018; 12-1 and winning North 2, Group 5 for the first time in 2019; 4-3 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season; and 9-2 last year.