Union football schedule reveals exciting matchup for 2023 season

UNION, NJ — Union High School learned a valuable lesson two years ago, when the Farmers appeared in the first Battle at the Beach.

Union found out quickly that fourth-quarter turnovers can prove quite costly.

Union opened its 2021 season with a 31-28 loss to Millville High School in one of the Battle at the Beach games that took place at Ocean City High School’s Carey Stadium.

Union didn’t lose again on the field in 2021, reeling off nine straight wins before its season ended rather unceremoniously by an unfortunate COVID-19 situation.

The Farmers will return to Carey Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26, to open its 2023 season against formidable South Jersey foe Rancocas Valley Regional High School. The South Jersey, Group 5 squad is coming off a 6-4 playoff season.

Union also qualified for the playoffs last year out of North, Group 5, but lost in the first round to finish 2-7. It was the first year since 2017 that the Farmers finished at less than .500.

With many of last year’s performers getting their first varsity experience, this year’s squad should be more battle-tested.

Following its game against Rancocas Valley, the Farmers will play the same eight opponents they faced last year and in the same order.

In its home- and season-opener last year, Union fell to Bridgewater-Raritan High School 7-6. Bridgewater-Raritan, out of North, Group 5, made the playoffs and lost in the first round to Westfield High School.

Union then lost at Westfield 21-14. The Blue Devils went 8-3, including 1-1 in the North, Group 5 playoffs. Westfield concluded its season with a 42-13 win at home against Plainfield High School on Thanksgiving.

Westfield is scheduled to play at Plainfield on Thanksgiving this year on Thursday, Nov. 23. The only other Union County game that remains on Thanksgiving is Roselle Park High School vs. Abraham Clark High School. This year, Roselle Park is scheduled to host the game on Thanksgiving morning.

Union then lost at home to St. Joseph High School of Metuchen 29-19 for a rare 0-3 start. St. Joseph, coached for the first time by UHS alum Bill Tracy, went 5-5. Tracy guided Governor Livingston High School to its only state championship in the playoff era in 2008 and also led Ridge High School to a victory against Union in 2013.

Union’s first win last year came at Somerville High School 21-7. The Pioneers went 4-6 a year ago for their first season less than .500.

Union then lost 14-6 at Hillsborough High School, a team that finished 5-4 after falling in the first round of the South, Group 5, playoffs.

Union’s second win last year was a 41-7 home triumph against Elizabeth High School. Union has defeated Elizabeth in the regular season every year since 2019. Elizabeth also went 2-7 and lost in the first round of the North, Group 5 playoffs a year ago.

Union then lost at Phillipsburg High School 42-14 and in its home-finale to Ridge 21-0. Phillipsburg went 11-1 and lost at home to West Orange High School 28-14 in the North 2, Group 5 sectional state championship game. Ridge went 7-3 and was 1-1 in the North, Group 4 playoffs.

Union then lost at Union City High School 62-20 in the first round of the North 1, Group 5 playoffs. Union City finished 9-2 after losing at Passaic County Technical Institute 14-7 in the North 1, Group 5 final.

Union lost its first three games last year, then won two of three and finished with a three-game losing streak.

Based on having more experience, the Farmers are predicted to be a much tougher opponent for this 2023 season.

Union Farmers 2023

• Saturday, Aug. 26, Rancocas Valley at Ocean City, 3:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 1, at Bridgewater-Raritan, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 8, Westfield, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Joseph’s-Metuchen, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 22, Somerville, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 29, Hillsborough, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 6, at Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 13, Phillipsburg, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 20, at Ridge, 7 p.m.

Big Central Conference’s

American Gold Division:

Elizabeth, Somerville, Union,

Westfield, St. Joe’s-Metuchen

Photo by JR Parachini