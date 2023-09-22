Union football is off to a 3-1 three-game streak

UNION, NJ — Heading in the direction that it wants to go, to be a player again out of North, Group 5, the Union Farmers are back to playing winning football so far this season.

At 3-1 and on a three-game winning streak, the Farmers will be playing at home at Cooke Memorial Field three of the next four weekends, starting with their next game on Friday night, Sept. 22, against 3-1 Somerville High School.

Union High School leads the Big Central Conference’s American Gold Division standings at 2-0. Somerville is second at 1-0. Defending champion Westfield High School is third at 1-1, Elizabeth High School is fourth at 0-1 and St. Joseph High School, Metuchen, is fifth at 0-2.

After opening the season with a setback at Ocean City High School’s Carey Stadium in the third annual Battle By the Beach, where Union fell to Rancocas Valley Regional High School 21-6, the Farmers have rebounded with a 27-21 overtime win at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School, a 37-7 triumph at home against Westfield High School and a 22-15 come-from-behind victory at St. Joseph on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Junior quarterback O’Malley King completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Erick Reyes in the fourth quarter for the winning points at St. Joe’s. Union led 14-0 after the first quarter on touchdown runs by King of six yards and senior running back Kordal Hinton of 69. Hinton led all rushers with 124 yards on 12 carries.

St. Joe’s scored all 15 of its points in the second quarter on two field goals, a safety and a seven-point touchdown.

So far, King has thrown for 390 yards, Hinton has rushed for 280 yards and standout junior receiver Renick Dorilas has 200 receiving yards. Hinton leads in total tackles with 61, while senior Mekhi Best has 37, junior Dakari Duggar 32 and junior Bryan Accinot 30. Senior lineman Zach Menon has 28 tackles and senior defensive back Kasie McDowell and Dorilas have two interceptions each.

Union won at Somerville 21-7 last year, following an 0-3 start that saw the Farmers lose those three games by a combined 18 points.

Before the season began, Hinton said the Farmers needed to bring a lot of energy. Dorilas said one important key was being disciplined.

“With the game on the line, we have to stay together and believe in one another,” King said. “It’s all together as one this year.”

In crunch time against St. Joe’s, King came through with what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass, when Union trailed 15-14 midway through the fourth quarter.

Defensive line coach Justin Bogan said Hinton is the heart and soul of Union’s defense. So far, his production at linebacker is proving that to be quite true.

For his team-leading 61 total tackles so far, Hinton has 42 solo and 19 assists. He also has three for losses. Hinton’s 42 solos lead Union and his 19 assists are second. Best has the most assists with 22.

Junior lineman Enoch Adeniran leads the Farmers in tackles for losses with four.

Union is scheduled to play the next five Friday nights at 7 p.m. to close its regular season – three of the games at home and two on the road.

Here’s Union’s remaining regular season schedule and the current records of the teams they will face:

• Friday, Sept. 22: Somerville High School (3-1) – American Gold Division

2022: Union 21, Somerville 7 – at Somerville

• Friday, Sept. 29: Hillsborough High School (3-1)

2022: Hillsborough 14, Union 6 – at Hillsborough

• Friday, Oct. 6: at Elizabeth High School (0-4) – American Gold Division

2022: Union 41, Elizabeth 7 – at Union

• Friday, Oct. 13: Phillipsburg High School (3-0)

2022: Phillipsburg 42, Union 14 – at Phillipsburg

• Friday, Oct. 20: at Ridge High School (2-1)

2022: Ridge 21, Union 0 – at Union