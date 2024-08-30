Union Farmers seek a royal season behind returning quarterback King

UNION, NJ — The Farmers have senior Omalley King at quarterback for a third year and experienced linemen in front of him to make sure the Union offense clicks even better in 2024.

King (6-4, 195) completed 8-of-12 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Farmers to a 35-30 win at Ridgewood High School in last year’s North 1, Group 5 playoffs. The win enabled Union High School to snap a four-game losing streak and advance to the sectional semifinals where it was defeated at eventual champion Passaic County Technical Institute for a 5-6 finish.

“He’s gone through some growing pains, but he has a lot of talent,” interim head coach Jason Scott said of King.

King has thrown for more than 2,000 yards his first two varsity seasons, with 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. His completion rate is right around 50 percent.

Returning offensive linemen include senior tackles Kervin Desir (6-5, 150) and Babadara Olowe (6-2, 260) and center Bacmicho Exuma (6-4, 240). They are also starters on defense, with Olowe and Exuma on the line and Desir as a back.

“We have a pretty strong senior class, including three returning offensive linemen,” Scott said.

Scott will have Union running a multiple formation and spread stuff on offense while he will keep the defense at its 4-3 scheme.

Returning at fullback is senior Dallas Tullis (5-9, 219).

One King target to move the chains is senior Dakari Dugger (5-8, 185), who also excelled on defense in the secondary a year ago. Dugger was in on 80 tackles, including 51 solo and 29 assisted. Dugger had two quarterback sacks among his five tackles for losses.

Other wide receivers include junior Jaydon Forbes (5-10, 135) and sophomore Elijah Greene (6-0, 155).

Playing quarterback in Union’s home scrimmage vs. Wayne Hills, Passaic and Montclair high schools was junior Matthew Nigro (5-11, 155).

“He got some good work in,” Scott said. “I was also happy with the way we ran the ball, including junior Zaire Nash.

“I like how we adjusted defensively and I like how we handled ourselves. It was a good day of work.”

One of Union’s top players back on defense is senior outside linebacker Bryan Accinot, who will also see some time on offense at fullback. Last year, Accinot had 93 total tackles, 60 solo and 33 assists, including 10 for losses.

“Bryan works hard and is a big leader on our team,” Scott said. “Any coach would love to have a player like him on their team. He does what he has to do, works very hard and it shows on the field.”

When Lou Grasso Jr. stepped down as head coach to be the athletic director at his native Colonia High School, effective Monday, July 1, Scott was named as the interim head coach, promoted from within.

Scott joined Grasso’s staff in 2018, after being an assistant coach at his college alma mater Montclair State for seven years.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity and the direction the team is going,” Scott said. “It’s both exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.”

“Right now, the focus is our first game,” Scott said.

Union opens Friday, Aug. 30, at Seton Hall Preparatory School in the first meeting ever between the Union County and Essex County polished programs.

“I like where we are as a team,” Scott said. “We’re excited to go to Seton Hall Prep. It will be a great test to see where we are as a team.

“It will be a tough game for us. We’re hoping to get rid of game one mistakes before we get to game one. I think the kids are excited for it.”

Union opens with three straight road games, which doesn’t happen often, before facing Westfield High School on Friday, Sept. 20, in its home-opener.

“Starting with three straight on the road is not ideally what you like, but you have to play on the road eventually,” Scott said.

Captains this year include seniors Zion Lake, Tullis, Dugger, Desir, Exuma and Olowe.

Union Farmers 2024

• Friday, Aug. 30, at Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 6, at Hillsborough, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Joseph’s, Metuchen, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 20, Westfield, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 27, Hunterdon Central, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 4, at Ridge, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 11, at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 18, Phillipsburg, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 25, Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

Interim head coach: Jason Scott

BCC division: American Gold

Section: North, Group 5

Photo by JR Parachini