Union County wrestlers are headed to Atlantic City

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The last Union County High School wrestler to win a state championship was Westfield High School senior Christian Barber at 152 pounds in 2011.

The last Cranford High School grappler to have his arm raised in an New Jersey State Interecholastic Athletic Association Tournament final was senior Pat Hogan in 2006.

Standout Cranford senior Jordan Chapman, once again, earned the opportunity to end both of those long state championship-less streaks.

When Chapman defeated Temuulen Mendbileg of St. Benedict’s Preparatory School, 18-2, with a technical fall at 5:08, in the Saturday, March 1, Region 3 final at 175 pounds, he became a three-time region winner. Chapman won his first two region titles at Region 4 at Union High School as a sophomore in 2023 and as a junior in 2024.

“I don’t think much of it.” Chapman said. “It’s not the ultimate goal. It’s a building block.

“States and college are much higher.”

College for Chapman is set; he will continue wrestling collegiately in the Big Ten at Rutgers University. Becoming Cranford’s first state champion in 19 years is how he wants to make the transition.

Chapman placed third at 157 two years ago and second at 165 last year, falling to Alessio Perentin, of Delbarton School, 12-7.

“That sucked,” Chapman said.

Chapman is one of six Cranford wrestlers and also one of 24 grapplers from Union County High Schools that qualified for the NJSIAA Tournament, which will commence Thursday, March 6; continue Friday, March 7, and conclude Saturday, March 8, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Here’s the schedule:

2025 NJSIAA Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City

Thursday, March 6

10 a.m. – Girls pre-quarterfinals

10:40 a.m. – Boys preliminaries

Approx. 2:30 p.m. – Girls quarterfinals

Approx. 3:15 p.m. – Boys pre-quarterfinals

Approx. 5:25 p.m. – Girls wrestle-backs 2

Approx. 6:30 p.m. – Boys wrestle-backs 1

Friday, March 7

9 a.m. – Boys wrestle-backs 2

Approx. 11:10 a.m. – Boys quarterfinals, wrestle-backs 3

Approx. 1:20 p.m. – Girls semifinals, boys wrestle-backs 4

Approx. 3:40 p.m. – Girls wrestle-backs 3

Approx. 6 p.m. – Boys semifinals, girls consolation semifinals

Approx. 6:50 p.m. – Boys wrestle-backs 5

Saturday, March 8

9 a.m. – Boys consolation semifinals

9:45 a.m. – Boys and girls third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches

1 p.m. – Girls finals

3:30 p.m. – Boys finals

Chapman enters his fourth trip to Atlantic City as a three-time Union County Tournament champion, a four-time district tournament champ and a three-time region winner. Ranked No. 2 in the state at 175, Chapman’s record at West Orange High School on Saturday, March 1, was announced at 35-4 before his win against Mendbileg.

If that is accurate, then Chapman is 36-4 this year and 155-15 lifetime. Chapman was 35-5 as a freshman, 42-4 as a sophomore and 42-2 as a junior.

The top-ranked wrestler in the state at 175 is St. Joseph Regional High School, Montvale, senior Ryan Burton, who is the defending champion after winning his first state title in the same weight class a year ago. Burton will continue wrestling at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“I’m proud that we have six of our guys going,” Chapman said. “We all work hard and have a lot of fun in the room.”

If it is destined to be Chapman vs. Burton in the 175 final, it will be the second straight year Chapman will tangle with a returning state champion in the finals. Last year, Perentin was a defending champ, having won the 157 title the year before.

“I love the competition, but it’s also important to go out and have some fun,” Chapman said.

Two other Union County wrestlers reached the NJSIAA Tournament quarterfinals in 2024 and both are going back to AC. Nathan Faxon lost and was then eliminated in the wrestle-backs at 215 a year ago. Faxon heads back to AC as the Region 3 champion at 215.

Cristian Gioia, who will continue wrestling at New York University, reached the 165 quarterfinals last year, lost, but then wrestled back to place eighth. Gioia, second at 165 in Region 3, has a lifetime record of 123-24, going into his final high school competition.

2025 Union County High School Region Champions

Jordan Chapman, Cranford, 175 – Region 3

Nathan Faxon, Governor Livingston, 215 – Region 3

Daniel Berardi, Westfield, 106 – Region 4

Jake Zemsky, Westfield, 190 – Region 4

Zachary Belverio, Arthur L. Johnson, 113 – Region 4

Samuel Henry, Summit–Chatham, HWT – Region 4

Henry attends Summit.

Union County high school wrestlers who advanced

to NJSIAA Tournament out of Region 3 at West Orange

Cranford

First: Jordan Chapman, 175.

Second: Michael Daly, 113.

Third: Luke Scholz, 150.

Third: Dylan Jones, 157.

Fourth: Ryder Connors, 126.

Fourth: Eoghan O’Hara, 144.

Governor Livingston

First: Nathan Faxon, 215.

Second: Brandon Rayack, 126.

Second: Cristian Gioia, 165.

Union County High School wrestlers who advanced

to NJSIAA Tournament out of Region 4 at Union

Westfield

First: Daniel Berardi, 106.

First: Jake Zemsky, 190.

Fourth: Dylan Sontz, 132.

Fourth: Yehia Abdelrahman, 138.

Rahway

Third: Jaeczar Evans, 106.

Third: Daniel Gonzalez, 150.

Third: Jonathan Martinez, HWT.

Fourth: Andrew Avent, 190.

Arthur L. Johnson

First: Zachary Belverio, 113.

Fourth: Matty Ortega, 120.

Union

Third: Ariel Azeredo, 138.

New Providence

Third: Braeden Valley, 144.

Elizabeth

Second: Timothy Smith, 215.

Summit–Chatham

First: Samuel Henry, HWT.

Plainfield

Fourth: Raymir Brighton, HWT.

Photos by JR Parachini