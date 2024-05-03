Union County baseball is ready to be seeded for UCT

UNION COUNTY, NJ — This is a year where any of a number of teams, again most from the Union County Conference’s upper Watchung Division, have a legitimate shot of capturing the baseball Union County Tournament.

Westfield High School might have clinched the top seed on Friday, April 26, when the Blue Devils defeated Governor Livingston High School, 13-5, at home in Watchung Division play.

That put Westfield at 11-1 overall and leading the Watchung Division as the week began at 5-1. Westfield was scheduled to play at Millburn High School on Monday, April 29.

All 19 Union County baseball playing schools were scheduled to play Monday, April 29, including Oratory Preparatory School at Hanover Park High School at night. According to Governor Livingston head coach Chris Roof, all of the results from Monday, April 29, were to be included when the UCT was seeded Monday night.

The 70th annual baseball Union County Tournament was scheduled to commence Wednesday, May 1, with first round games. The second round is set for Saturday, May 4, and the quarterfinals for Wednesday, May 8. All of those games are scheduled to be played at the higher seeds.

The semifinals are scheduled to be played Saturday, May 11, at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark and the final is on Monday, May 13, at Kean University’s field in Union.

The top five teams in the Watchung Division were most likely to be seeded the top five teams. As of Monday, April 29, they stood at 1-Westfield (5-1); 2-Summit High School (5-2); 3-Governor Livingston (5-2); 4-Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School (4-2); and 5-Cranford High School (4-3).

Overall records as of Monday included: Westfield (11-1); Governor Livingston (11-2); Summit (10-2-1); Scotch Plains–Fanwood (12-4); and Cranford (8-5).

Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy was 11-2 and leading the Mountain Division at 7-0. Roselle Park High School was 10-1 and leading the Valley Division at 6-0. The Panthers began the week on a nine-game winning streak. They were the only Union County school not to lose to a Union County school, as their lone loss was at Bergen County foe North Arlington High School 9-2 on Friday, April 5.

Last week, Westfield was defeated at Summit for its first loss and then bounced back to beat Cranford and Governor Livingston in division games against teams in the Watchung Division the Blue Devils had yet to face. Westfield then won at Bernards High School, 5-1, on Saturday, April 27, to complete a very satisfying 3-1 week against solid competition.

Westfield, guided by third-year head coach Jay Cook, has won the most UCT titles with 15. The Blue Devils are seeking to capture their first crown since 2017. Cook was the starting and winning pitcher his senior season in 2002, when Westfield downed Arthur L. Johnson, 7-4, in the championship game played at Linden’s Memorial Field.

Cranford repeated as champions last year for the first time since it did so in 2010 and 2011. Cranford is also the last school to win the crown three years in a row, when the Cougars pulled off the feat in 1999, 2000 and 2001, for the program’s first three of 11 championships. Westfield is the only other school than Cranford that has won the UCT.

Governor Livingston last won the title in 2021 at Elizabeth for its third crown. Scotch Plains–Fanwood last won in 2019 for its fifth title, which is the fifth most.

Monday, April 29

Union County baseball schedule

All 19 schools were to play

• New Providence at Governor Livingston

Governor Livingston won at New Providence 3-1 on Tuesday, April 9

• Jonathan Dayton at Elizabeth

Elizabeth won at Jonathan Dayton 8-1 on Tuesday, April 9

• Plainfield at Linden

Plainfield beat Linden 2-1 at home on Friday, April 19

• Scotch Plains at Summit

Scotch Plains beat Summit 3-1 at home on Friday, April 19

• Roselle Catholic at Union Catholic

Union Catholic beat Roselle Catholic 16-3 at RC on Tuesday, April 9

• David Brearley at Union

David Brearley beat Union 11-2 at David Brearley on Tuesday, April 9

• Arthur L. Johnson at Cranford

Cranford beat Arthur L. Johnson 8-0 on Tuesday, April 9

• Hillside at Lincoln

• Colonia at Rahway

• Westfield at Millburn

• Roselle Park at Whippany Park

• Oratory Prep at Hanover Park

UCT schedule

Monday, April 29: Seeding meeting

Wednesday, May 1: First round

Saturday, May 4: Second round

Wednesday, May 8: Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 11: Semifinals at Arthur L. Johnson

Monday, May 13: Final at Kean University

Photo by JR Parachini