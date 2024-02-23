Union Catholic wins first boys basketball UCT title

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — It’s been quite a past 12 months for the Union Catholic High School boys basketball program.

Last March, the Vikings from Scotch Plains, guided by one of the most dedicated head coaches in the state in Union Catholic alumni James Reagan Jr., captured only the second state championship in school history by beating St. Peter’s Preparatory School of Jersey City to claim the Non-Public A state crown for the second time.

It was Union Catholic’s first state championship in 36 years, since the Vikings defeated Christian Brothers Academy of Lincroft in the 1987 Non-Public A state championship game.

Then, this season, Union Catholic advanced to the Union County Tournament championship game for the first time in 38 years and for only the third time overall. That happened when the second-seeded Vikings ousted 11th-seeded upstart Cranford High School, 68-62, in the first semifinal on Thursday evening, Feb. 15, contested at Kean University’s Harwood Arena in Union.

What followed was a convincing 66-56 triumph against fifth-seeded and two-time defending champion Roselle Catholic High School on Sunday, Feb. 18, in the 87th annual boys basketball Union County Tournament championship game played at Kean University.

Having only reached the final two previous times in 1982 and then again in 1986, the Union Catholic Vikings hoisted the trophy for the first time. Union Catholic lost to Linden High School in the 1982 final and to Frank J. Cicarell Academy, Elizabeth High School in the 1986 championship game.

So, within the last year, Union Catholic won only its second state championship and first in 36 years and then captured a county crown for the very first time after reaching the final for only the third time and for the first time in 38 years.

Not bad.

In the UCT final against Roselle Catholic on Sunday, Feb. 18, FK Muntari led the Vikings in points with 15, Yaw Ansong in rebounds with six and Elijah Peters in steals with five.

Union Catholic led by three points at the break and then broke the game open by outscoring Roselle Catholic, 18-9, in the third quarter.

Union Catholic won its seventh straight and for the 14th time in 15 games to improve to 19-6, while Roselle Catholic had a five-game winning streak snapped to slip to 13-10.

Union Catholic and Roselle Catholic were the two non-public state championship teams a year ago, which was the first time Union County had both parochial state champions in the same season. Roselle Catholic captured the Non-Public B title last year for the second straight season and for the sixth time since 2013.

Since St. Patrick High School of Elizabeth began its dominating run in 1993, a parochial school has won the UCT in 24 of the past 31 seasons. The only exceptions were Elizabeth in 1995, 2002 and 2004; Linden in 2001, 2007 and 2015; and Plainfield High School in 2012. Parochial schools have now won the last eight. Linden was the last public school team to win the UCT in 2015.

87th Boys Basketball

Union County Tournament

Seeds: 1-Elizabeth. 2-Union Catholic. 3-Plainfield. 4-Linden. 5-Roselle Catholic. 6-Scotch Plains-Fanwood. 7-Westfeld. 8-Union. 9-Oratory Prep. 10-Summit. 11-Cranford. 12-Hillside.

13-Rahway. 14-New Providence. 15-Arthur L. Johnson. 16-Governor Livingston. 17-Jonathan Dayton. 18-Abraham Clark.

Preliminary Round

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Union 59, Jonathan Dayton 38 – at Union

Oratory Prep 67, Governor Livingston 29 – at Oratory Prep

Hillside 62, Rahway 61 – at Hillside

Cranford 69, New Providence 55 – at Cranford

Westfield 64, Roselle 26 – at Westfield

Arthur L. Johnson 37, Summit 34 – at Summit

First Round

Thursday, Feb. 8

Union 58, Oratory Prep 50 – at Union

Roselle Catholic 72, Hillside 37 – at Roselle Catholic

Cranford 56, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 48 – at Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Westfield 59, Arthur L. Johnson 34 – at Westfield

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 10

At Dunn Sport Center

Elizabeth 69, Union 19

Roselle Catholic 60, Linden 46

Union Catholic 78, Westfield 51

Cranford 62, Plainfield 54

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

At Kean University

Union Catholic 68, Cranford 62

Roselle Catholic 69, Elizabeth 53

Finals

Sunday, Feb. 18

At Kean University

Union Catholic 66, Roselle Catholic 56

Union County teams in state tournament

State tournament play commenced around New Jersey with public school Groups 4 and 2 beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Groups 3 and 1 on Thursday, Feb. 22:

North 2, Group 4 (5 schools): Elizabeth. Plainfield. Westfield. Linden. Scotch Plains-Fanwood.

9-Woodbridge at 8-Plainfield. 12-Linden at 5-Hillsborough. 13-Scotch Plains-Fanwood at 4-Ridge. 14-Dickinson at 3-Elizabeth. 10-Westfield at 7-Franklin.

North 2, Group 3 (3 schools): Cranford, Summit, Governor Livingston.

16-Ferris at 1-Cranford. 11-Summit at 4-Millburn. 15-Governor Livingston at 2-South Plainfield.

North 2, Group 2 (1 school): New Providence.

14-Becton at 3-New Providence.

Central Jersey, Group 1 (1 school): David Brearley.

13-Somerset Tech at 4-David Brearley.

Central Jersey, Group 2 (2 schools): Arthur L. Johnson, Roselle Park.

9-Arthur L. Johnson at 8-Bordentown. 11-Roselle Park at 6-Bound Brook.

Non-Public, North A (1 school): Oratory Prep.

Friday, Feb. 23

9-Oratory Prep at 8-St. Joseph’s, Montvale.

Non-Public, North B (1 school): Roselle Catholic.

Monday, Feb. 26

5-Roselle Catholic at 4-St. Thomas Aquinas

Non-Public, South A (1 school): Union Catholic.

Monday, Feb.26

2-Union Catholic will host the winner of 10-St. Augustine at 7-Donovan Catholic.

Frank J. Cicarell UCT Boys Basketball

Championship Game Scores, Winning Coaches

