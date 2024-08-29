Union boys soccer is ready to kick off the season

UNION, NJ — So close.

So very close.

The Union High School boys’ soccer team came within two goals of capturing the Union County Tournament championship outright for the first time in 24 years last season, falling to Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy, 1-0, in overtime at Arthur L. Johnson High School’s Nolan Field.

Union produced one of its best seasons with longtime head coach Lester Lewbryk, fashioning a 11-3-2 mark.

Lembryk has been at the helm of the Farmers since 2008, this being his 17th season.

Since 1961, Union has had only two head coaches, the other being Jim Jeskey. Before that it was Gordon LeMatty for the very first year. Pretty amazing.

Among goal scorers returning from last year’s squad include Gabriel McGee, Christopher Diaz and Jonathan Alfano.

McGee and Diaz are seniors and Alfano is a junior. McGee and Diaz scored three goals last year and Alfano had two.

Union’s first scrimmage was scheduled at Clifton High School on Monday, Aug. 26, which was the first day soccer teams were allowed to scrimmage.

The first official day of practice was Monday, Aug. 19.

Union’s final scrimmage is scheduled to take place at home on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., vs. William L. Dickinson High School of Jersey City.

Union is then set to open on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m., at Summit High School, and then play at Elizabeth on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m.

Union’s home-opener is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m., against Rahway High School.

Union has 13 scheduled regular season games.

The Farmers remain in the Union County Conference’s upper Watchung Division, along with defending UCT champion Elizabeth, Governor Livingston, Rahway, Scotch Plains–Fanwood and Westfield high schools.

Union will only play Rahway twice, home and away.

Union’s out-of-division games are against the following high schools: Hillsborough, Union City, St. Joseph in Metuchen, Franklin, Mountain Division squad New Providence and Bayonne.

Union 2024 schedule

• Sept. 5 at Summit, 4 p.m.

• Sept. 7 at Elizabeth, 3 p.m.

• Sept. 10 Rahway, 4 p.m.

• Sept. 12 Westfield, 4 p.m.

• Sept 17 at Scotch Plains, 4 p.m.

• Sept. 18 Hillsborough, 4 p.m.

• Sept. 20 at Union City, 4:30 p.m.

• Sept. 24 St. Joseph’s, Metuchen, 4 p.m.

• Sept. 28 Franklin, 11 a.m.

• Sept. 30 New Providence, 4 p.m.

• Oct. 5 Bayonne, 10 a.m.

• Oct. 22 Gov. Livingston, 4 p.m.

• Oct. 24 at Rahway, 4 p.m.

2024 Union County Conference Alignment

Watchung Division = six schools

Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy

Governor Livingston High School

Rahway High School High School

Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School

Union High School

Westfield High School

Mountain Division = seven schools

Cranford High School

Arthur L. Johnson High School

Linden High School

New Providence High School

Oratory Preparatory School

Plainfield High School

Summit High School

Valley Division = seven schools

David Brearley High School

Jonathan Dayton High School

Hillside High School

Abraham Clark High School

Roselle Catholic High School

Roselle Park High School

Union Catholic High School