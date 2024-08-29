Union boys soccer is ready to kick off the season

UNION, NJ — So close.
So very close.
The Union High School boys’ soccer team came within two goals of capturing the Union County Tournament championship outright for the first time in 24 years last season, falling to Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy, 1-0, in overtime at Arthur L. Johnson High School’s Nolan Field.
Union produced one of its best seasons with longtime head coach Lester Lewbryk, fashioning a 11-3-2 mark.
Lembryk has been at the helm of the Farmers since 2008, this being his 17th season.
Since 1961, Union has had only two head coaches, the other being Jim Jeskey. Before that it was Gordon LeMatty for the very first year. Pretty amazing.
Among goal scorers returning from last year’s squad include Gabriel McGee, Christopher Diaz and Jonathan Alfano.
McGee and Diaz are seniors and Alfano is a junior. McGee and Diaz scored three goals last year and Alfano had two.
Union’s first scrimmage was scheduled at Clifton High School on Monday, Aug. 26, which was the first day soccer teams were allowed to scrimmage.
The first official day of practice was Monday, Aug. 19.
Union’s final scrimmage is scheduled to take place at home on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., vs. William L. Dickinson High School of Jersey City.
Union is then set to open on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m., at Summit High School, and then play at Elizabeth on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m.
Union’s home-opener is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m., against Rahway High School.
Union has 13 scheduled regular season games.
The Farmers remain in the Union County Conference’s upper Watchung Division, along with defending UCT champion Elizabeth, Governor Livingston, Rahway, Scotch Plains–Fanwood and Westfield high schools.
Union will only play Rahway twice, home and away.
Union’s out-of-division games are against the following high schools: Hillsborough, Union City, St. Joseph in Metuchen, Franklin, Mountain Division squad New Providence and Bayonne.
Union 2024 schedule
• Sept. 5 at Summit, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 7 at Elizabeth, 3 p.m.
• Sept. 10 Rahway, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 12 Westfield, 4 p.m.
• Sept 17 at Scotch Plains, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 18 Hillsborough, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 20 at Union City, 4:30 p.m.
• Sept. 24 St. Joseph’s, Metuchen, 4 p.m.
• Sept. 28 Franklin, 11 a.m.
• Sept. 30 New Providence, 4 p.m.
• Oct. 5 Bayonne, 10 a.m.
• Oct. 22 Gov. Livingston, 4 p.m.
• Oct. 24 at Rahway, 4 p.m.
2024 Union County Conference Alignment
Watchung Division = six schools
Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy
Governor Livingston High School
Rahway High School High School
Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School
Union High School
Westfield High School
Mountain Division = seven schools
Cranford High School
Arthur L. Johnson High School
Linden High School
New Providence High School
Oratory Preparatory School
Plainfield High School
Summit High School
Valley Division = seven schools
David Brearley High School
Jonathan Dayton High School
Hillside High School
Abraham Clark High School
Roselle Catholic High School
Roselle Park High School
Union Catholic High School